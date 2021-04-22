Air Force Materiel Command releases results of diversity survey

“We need to readdress the way we are communicating and informing our workforce about ongoing D&I efforts and ensure that information reaches Airmen at all levels of the organization,” said Keith Tickle, AFMC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. “In order for real change to occur, we need to make sure that we have the buy-in and participation of everyone in the command, and to do this, they need to be better aware.”

The survey revealed that approximately three-fourths of respondents noticed an increased commitment to D&I throughout AFMC in the past year. In addition, 95% of respondents believe their performance evaluations were not impacted by race or ethnicity. Over 88% of those taking the survey also shared that in the past year their immediate supervisor took appropriate action in response to incidents of racial discrimination.

One area highlighted as needing further focus was civilian hiring practices where 20% of all civilians stated that they believed hiring is impacted by race and/or ethnicity in their organization. While some respondents believe promotion and hiring actions are biased against blacks and females, others feel opportunities are limited based on a perceived “reverse racism” that favor minorities. Some comments also showed a misperception that there are “hiring quotas” based on race and ethnicity.

“Concerns raised by the survey indicate that many of the initiatives the command is currently working, to include centralized hiring for entry level civilian positions, diverse hiring panels for supervisor as well as GS-14 and up selections, tracking of civilian discipline, reorganizing installation EO offices, and our recently launched civilian supervisor course are good first steps toward tackling the things AFMC military and civilian Airmen believe need fixing,” said Bill Snodgrass, AFMC’s Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services.

Though 73% of survey respondents indicate that AFMC organizations encourage the use of the Equal Opportunity program to report and address complaints of discrimination, only 69% believe they can use the program without fear of reprisal.

Another takeaway from the survey is that on average, 76% of respondents indicated they were aware that D&I sensing sessions had been held across the command. However, the awareness gap of these sessions was largest among enlisted service members and wage grade civilians, with 26% and 39%, respectively, indicating that they did not know these were occurring.

“This awareness gap shows we have to do a much better job in spreading the word and getting feedback from these vital members of our team,” said Bunch.

The information gathered from the survey will be used to adjust some of the command’s on-going activities, to include modifying the command’s communication strategy to target those who may not be tracking the on-going efforts and to encourage increased engagement by first line supervisors. AFMC D&I leads are also in the process of developing additional targeted action plans to address the short comings identified through the assessment. Future surveys will be conducted to help gauge progress towards diversity and inclusion goals.

“We are committed to being a more diverse, inclusive AFMC. This is crucial to becoming the AFMC we need, and delivering what our nation and service expect,” said Bunch. “It will take the commitment and efforts of us all to be successful.”

For up-to-date information on AFMC diversity and inclusion efforts, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Featured-Topics/Diversity/.