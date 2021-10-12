Air Force Materiel Command Spark Tank semifinalists selected

The web-based system would allow for coordinated test planning across geographically dispersed teams across the world.

Part Supply Technicians Integration, submitted by Jason Davis, Air Force Sustainment Center

By utilizing a smart DD-1348 with integrated QR codes instead of four separate bar codes, service members can get real-time updates for their assets.

Ground Surgical Team Tactical Anesthesia Workstation submitted by Maj. Thomas Heering, Air Force Research Laboratory

Surgical teams lack the ability to secure vital equipment when mobile or in deployed environments. The TAW seeks to solve this problem on the field by replicating the safety systems in place within in-garrison hospitals.

Forms 202 and 107 Technical Assistance Request (TAR) Consolidation, submitted by Zach Pickard, Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters

This idea seeks to consolidate the 202 and 107 TARS into a single form that leverages an automated system and can be used by any field or depot maintenance organization.

F-22 Open Systems Architecture Rack, submitted by Maj. Alan Black, Air Force Test Center

The F-22 was recently upgraded with an Open Systems Architecture Rack. This idea seeks to leverage and partner with the F-35 FoX Table effort to enable interoperability between the systems and airframes.

For more information on the AFMC We Need effort and to submit a game-changing idea to the team, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/AFMCweNeed/. The Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives Office continuously seeks new ideas and innovations that can improve processes across the command.