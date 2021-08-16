Air Force Museum opens an aircraft one day each month

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

Mask policy

In accordance with the updated guidance released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force requires all visitors to wear face masks indoors until further notice.

Visitors ages 3 and up will be required to wear masks while indoors at the museum. This policy applies to all visitors, staff and volunteers regardless of vaccination status. Visitors may wear their own masks or a free paper mask will be provided. Cloth masks will also be available for purchase in the Museum Store.

Road construction

Please note Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.