Air Force Museum to host free virtual Read Across America program

· Jeff Wensing, OEA vice president, reading “Helicopters on the Move”

· Mark Hill, OEA secretary-treasurer, reading “Violet the Pilot”

Registration is limited to the first 1,500 requests, and interested teachers are encouraged to register by emailing NationalMuseum.MUT@us.af.mil. Links to the readings will be available from March 2-30.

Read Across America was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association and is the nation’s largest celebration of reading. Federal endorsement is not implied. All links are provided with the support of the authors and publishers.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.