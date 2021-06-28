Air Force Museum to open an aircraft one day each month

In honor of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing in the 2021 Dayton Air Show, visitors will be able to look inside the cockpits of the museum’s two Thunderbird aircraft, the F-16A Fight Falcon and the F-100D Super Sabre on July 9. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about these aircraft from museum volunteers, retired Col. Frank Alfter, a former F-16 aircraft maintenance and munitions officer, and retired Col. Jack Wilson, a former F-100 pilot.

On Aug, 20, visitors will have the opportunity to walk inside the B-36J Peacekeeper. The B-36 made its maiden flight in August 1946. When production ended in August 1954, more than 380 B-36s had been built for the U.S. Air Force. Museum volunteers retired Lt. Col. John Paul Clarke and Ralph Taylor will share more information about this aircraft during the event.