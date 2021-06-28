Air Force Museum to open an aircraft one day each month

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will continue to provide the unique opportunity for visitors to get an up-close look inside a different aircraft from the collection each month on select days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In honor of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing in the 2021 Dayton Air Show, visitors will be able to look inside the cockpits of the museum’s two Thunderbird aircraft, the F-16A Fight Falcon and the F-100D Super Sabre on July 9. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about these aircraft from museum volunteers, retired Col. Frank Alfter, a former F-16 aircraft maintenance and munitions officer, and retired Col. Jack Wilson, a former F-100 pilot.
On Aug, 20, visitors will have the opportunity to walk inside the B-36J Peacekeeper. The B-36 made its maiden flight in August 1946. When production ended in August 1954, more than 380 B-36s had been built for the U.S. Air Force. Museum volunteers retired Lt. Col. John Paul Clarke and Ralph Taylor will share more information about this aircraft during the event.
Visitors can look inside the cockpit of the RF-101C Voodoo on Sept. 11. The first Voodoo, an F-101A fighter version, made its initial flight in September 1954. The F-101 lineage included several versions: low-altitude fighter-bomber, photo reconnaissance, two-seat interceptor and transition trainer. Visitors will also have the opportunity to speak with Chief Master Sgt. Arthur Petrini, a museum volunteer and former F-101 crew chief.
The schedule of aircraft to be opened each month will be announced in advance on a quarterly basis. For a list of the open aircraft dates, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.
Please note: Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.