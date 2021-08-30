Air Force names staff sergeant selects

The Air Force announced its newest staff sergeant selects Aug. 24 — and the list includes nearly 150 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, 15,660 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 44,663 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 35.06%.
“Staff sergeant is one of those milestone promotions where an Airman transitions from the Airman tier to the noncommissioned officer tier,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “These men and women, leaders from across the wing, have proven themselves ready to lead as front-line supervisors. This is a testament to their commitment to service, excellence and the team.”
Miller also praised those who supported the staff sergeant selectees along the way.
“A huge congratulations goes out to not only our selectees, but also their families, friends, peers and supervisors who have forged them into the wingmen, leaders and warriors they are today,” he said. “They would not be here without you. I truly appreciate your service and sacrifice.”
Below are the staff sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by unit):
88th Communications Squadron
Sebastian Boyd
Trevor Campbell
Nathaniel Dean
Adriel Martinez-Alvarez
Nicklaus Norman
Samantha Rastoskey
Jason Waters
88th Comptroller Squadron
Timothy Brock
Lisa Clamor
Ivan Tendenilla
88th Force Support Squadron
Ayao Hukporti
Trahquan Jennings
Faith Larson
88th Medical Group
Nicholas Carter
Ranie Siscar
Tina Wang
Steven Arthur
Michael Brady
Chardonnay Burns
Daniel Clark
Madison Heffelfinger
Pavel Maltsev
Isabella O’Donley
Lakenya Partridge
Miranda Ross
Kayla Swart
Jordan Vanhaerents
Tristan Yumul
Adam Boggess
Ernesto Castellanos-Mercado
Lisa Coward
Fatimata Diop
Ashley Freytes-Velez
Tony Hollandsworth
Jackson Howell
Micheal Hurtado
Tahmeira Kelley
Evelyn Ogilvie
Zachari Palmer
Kody Phillips
Terry Riffenburg
Amanda Schell
Chelsea Smith
Grace Strillacci
Briana Tate
Victoria Murphy
Melissa Pfaff
Justin Sanabria-Rodriguez
Selinda Arechiga
Vivian Claussen
Daniel Villalobos-Gonzales
Kristin Betsch
Trevor Feuerhak
Hannah Graves
Andrew Hawkins
Jacob Keller
Jamie Lawson
Tommia Miller
Vanessa Reynolds
Amber Waugh
Alexis Breining
Caitlin Cobb
Austin Crawford
Kyler Nelson
Gwendolyn Saunders
88th Operations Support Squadron:
Ryan Klingbeil
Deveyon Riley
Marquise Riley
88th Security Forces Squadron
Dominick Baker
Paul Banion
Donte Barber
Kerestynn Christensen
Benjamin Fuhrman
Mason Fullerton
Ian Hinojosa Guillen
Kenneth Mackey
Taylor Mackey
Marcus Miskell
Christopher Pescrilli
Anthony Pradia
Kaniah Rainey
Paul Randolph
Kaitlin Ristau
Hayley Ritter
Jacob Smallwood
Kayon Welch
Air Force Band of Flight
William Dellinger
Melan Smartt
788th Civil Engineer Squadron
Madison Gilbert
Noah Kaiser
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Thomas Davenport
Rivera Serra
Heather Wilson
595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Therron Galesky
711th Human Performance Wing
Rodion Alashkevich
Taylor Ellestad
Air Force Installation Contracting Center
Kaylee Aprea
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Tavia Brooks
Rebekah Rivard
Kameron Thayne
Air Force Materiel Command Operations Flight
Casey Conwell
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Timothy Charleson-Libby
Corbin Cooper
Matthias Downs
Devin Hoem
Brandon Moore
Alex Robinson
Cameron Sansom
Future Threat Analysis Squadron
Cassie Stracham
Geointelligence Analysis Squadron
Peter Altebrando
Grace Farrell
Casey Gound
Darina Guhl
Aidan Hurley
Tatyanna Hyman
Khiasa Jeter
Matt Lucio
Arthur Marais
Jewels Mesa
Steven Sacasas
Mitchell West
Information Exploitation Squadron
Kenneth Troupe
Integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Analysis Squadron
Niccole Jacobs
Garcia Ortiz
Measurement and Signatures Intelligence Analysis Squadron
Randon Bennett
Brian Butler
Hunter Fowler
Nathan Watkins
Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron
Robert Collins
Steven Pennover
Stacy Thomas
Regional Threats Analysis Squadron
Ariel Guzman
Signals Analysis Squadron
Daniel Aldrich
Evan Anderson
Trea Atherton
James Bertelson
Nicolas Breiding
Alec Himschoot
Maya Livingston
Simon Miller
Dalton Oliphant
Anthony Streichert
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Jasmine Aldana
Andaiye Broussard-Marion
Fabian Cancel Pancorbo
Mateo Espinoza
Alondra Melendez-Figueroa
Nathan Owen