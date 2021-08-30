Air Force names staff sergeant selects

This year, 15,660 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 44,663 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 35.06%.

“Staff sergeant is one of those milestone promotions where an Airman transitions from the Airman tier to the noncommissioned officer tier,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “These men and women, leaders from across the wing, have proven themselves ready to lead as front-line supervisors. This is a testament to their commitment to service, excellence and the team.”