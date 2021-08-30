dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force names staff sergeant selects

ajc.com

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Nearly 150 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The Air Force announced its newest staff sergeant selects Aug. 24 — and the list includes nearly 150 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This year, 15,660 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 44,663 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 35.06%.

“Staff sergeant is one of those milestone promotions where an Airman transitions from the Airman tier to the noncommissioned officer tier,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “These men and women, leaders from across the wing, have proven themselves ready to lead as front-line supervisors. This is a testament to their commitment to service, excellence and the team.”

Miller also praised those who supported the staff sergeant selectees along the way.

“A huge congratulations goes out to not only our selectees, but also their families, friends, peers and supervisors who have forged them into the wingmen, leaders and warriors they are today,” he said. “They would not be here without you. I truly appreciate your service and sacrifice.”

Below are the staff sergeant selects for WPAFB (listed by unit):

88th Communications Squadron

Sebastian Boyd

Trevor Campbell

Nathaniel Dean

Adriel Martinez-Alvarez

Nicklaus Norman

Samantha Rastoskey

Jason Waters

88th Comptroller Squadron

Timothy Brock

Lisa Clamor

Ivan Tendenilla

88th Force Support Squadron

Ayao Hukporti

Trahquan Jennings

Faith Larson

88th Medical Group

Nicholas Carter

Ranie Siscar

Tina Wang

Steven Arthur

Michael Brady

Chardonnay Burns

Daniel Clark

Madison Heffelfinger

Pavel Maltsev

Isabella O’Donley

Lakenya Partridge

Miranda Ross

Kayla Swart

Jordan Vanhaerents

Tristan Yumul

Adam Boggess

Ernesto Castellanos-Mercado

Lisa Coward

Fatimata Diop

Ashley Freytes-Velez

Tony Hollandsworth

Jackson Howell

Micheal Hurtado

Tahmeira Kelley

Evelyn Ogilvie

Zachari Palmer

Kody Phillips

Terry Riffenburg

Amanda Schell

Chelsea Smith

Grace Strillacci

Briana Tate

Victoria Murphy

Melissa Pfaff

Justin Sanabria-Rodriguez

Selinda Arechiga

Vivian Claussen

Daniel Villalobos-Gonzales

Kristin Betsch

Trevor Feuerhak

Hannah Graves

Andrew Hawkins

Jacob Keller

Jamie Lawson

Tommia Miller

Vanessa Reynolds

Amber Waugh

Alexis Breining

Caitlin Cobb

Austin Crawford

Kyler Nelson

Gwendolyn Saunders

88th Operations Support Squadron:

Ryan Klingbeil

Deveyon Riley

Marquise Riley

88th Security Forces Squadron

Dominick Baker

Paul Banion

Donte Barber

Kerestynn Christensen

Benjamin Fuhrman

Mason Fullerton

Ian Hinojosa Guillen

Kenneth Mackey

Taylor Mackey

Marcus Miskell

Christopher Pescrilli

Anthony Pradia

Kaniah Rainey

Paul Randolph

Kaitlin Ristau

Hayley Ritter

Jacob Smallwood

Kayon Welch

Air Force Band of Flight

William Dellinger

Melan Smartt

788th Civil Engineer Squadron

Madison Gilbert

Noah Kaiser

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Thomas Davenport

Rivera Serra

Heather Wilson

595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Therron Galesky

711th Human Performance Wing

Rodion Alashkevich

Taylor Ellestad

Air Force Installation Contracting Center

Kaylee Aprea

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Tavia Brooks

Rebekah Rivard

Kameron Thayne

Air Force Materiel Command Operations Flight

Casey Conwell

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Timothy Charleson-Libby

Corbin Cooper

Matthias Downs

Devin Hoem

Brandon Moore

Alex Robinson

Cameron Sansom

Future Threat Analysis Squadron

Cassie Stracham

Geointelligence Analysis Squadron

Peter Altebrando

Grace Farrell

Casey Gound

Darina Guhl

Aidan Hurley

Tatyanna Hyman

Khiasa Jeter

Matt Lucio

Arthur Marais

Jewels Mesa

Steven Sacasas

Mitchell West

Information Exploitation Squadron

Kenneth Troupe

Integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Analysis Squadron

Niccole Jacobs

Garcia Ortiz

Measurement and Signatures Intelligence Analysis Squadron

Randon Bennett

Brian Butler

Hunter Fowler

Nathan Watkins

Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron

Robert Collins

Steven Pennover

Stacy Thomas

Regional Threats Analysis Squadron

Ariel Guzman

Signals Analysis Squadron

Daniel Aldrich

Evan Anderson

Trea Atherton

James Bertelson

Nicolas Breiding

Alec Himschoot

Maya Livingston

Simon Miller

Dalton Oliphant

Anthony Streichert

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Jasmine Aldana

Andaiye Broussard-Marion

Fabian Cancel Pancorbo

Mateo Espinoza

Alondra Melendez-Figueroa

Nathan Owen

In Other News
1
Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates 100th birthday
2
Air Force Marathon goes virtual
3
Category Management Council meets at Wright-Patterson
4
Wright-Patt commander: ‘Drastic increase’ in COVID cases prompts public
5
Wright-Patt exercises active-shooter response
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top