BreakingNews
Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force panel addresses mentorship lifecycle, civilian needs

Air Force logo

Combined ShapeCaption
Air Force logo

Military News
By Marisa Alia-Novobilski, Air Force Materiel Command
25 minutes ago
Air Force Materiel Command

Mentorship, affirmative action, equality versus equity, the hiring of diverse teams and more were all topics addressed during an Air Force Materiel Command mentoring panel on July 28.

Hosted by the AFMC Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, the event was an opportunity to discuss ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives and how they relate to the mentorship life cycle.

Bill Snodgrass, AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, kicked-off the event, highlighting the importance of command DEIA initiatives and the impact of productive mentoring relationships to the success of the command.

“The goal of all of these events is to develop a mentoring culture within AFMC that nurtures a deeper working relationship and values of the development of our employees,” said Snodgrass. “Employees [need] to have a place where they can focus on their own development and can be comfortable taking risks and exploring possibilities. The positive effects of mentoring go out through the entire organization, improving job satisfaction and retention.”

The panel was comprised of a mix of civilian leaders from across the enterprise, including Ronald Ratton, AFMC command counsel, who also served as co-host of the event; Keith Tickle, AFMC chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility; Heidi Bullock, AFMC director of Contracting; Tammy Lyons, AFMC Personnel Support Division chief; Eric Faison, director of Staff and Management Operations, Warner-Robins Air Logistics Complex; and Jason Goodman, maintenance flight supervisor, Inspection Section chief 412th Maintenance Squadron.

Each panel member brought diverse perspectives on DEIA and mentoring gained through personal experiences throughout their career. More than 400 attendees watched the live event, which included an open discussion along with an audience question-and-answer session.

The next AFMC mentoring panel is scheduled for Sept. 28 in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. For up-to-date information on mentoring and upcoming events, visit www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

In Other News
1
Nurse scientist selected as American Academy of Nursing fellow
2
AFIT, Air Force Academy partner with Thai Ministry of Defence
3
AFMC Connect focuses on accountability in August
4
NAMRU-D joins Dayton Navy Week, honors WWII-era hero
5
Savings relate to back-to-school events, ‘Kids Eat Right’ Month

About the Author

Marisa Alia-Novobilski
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top