Air Force panel addresses mentorship lifecycle, civilian needs

“The goal of all of these events is to develop a mentoring culture within AFMC that nurtures a deeper working relationship and values of the development of our employees,” said Snodgrass. “Employees [need] to have a place where they can focus on their own development and can be comfortable taking risks and exploring possibilities. The positive effects of mentoring go out through the entire organization, improving job satisfaction and retention.”

The panel was comprised of a mix of civilian leaders from across the enterprise, including Ronald Ratton, AFMC command counsel, who also served as co-host of the event; Keith Tickle, AFMC chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility; Heidi Bullock, AFMC director of Contracting; Tammy Lyons, AFMC Personnel Support Division chief; Eric Faison, director of Staff and Management Operations, Warner-Robins Air Logistics Complex; and Jason Goodman, maintenance flight supervisor, Inspection Section chief 412th Maintenance Squadron.