Air Force panel addresses mentorship lifecycle, civilian needs

Mentorship, affirmative action, equality versus equity, the hiring of diverse teams and more were all topics addressed during an Air Force Materiel Command mentoring panel on July 28.
Hosted by the AFMC Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, the event was an opportunity to discuss ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives and how they relate to the mentorship life cycle.
Bill Snodgrass, AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, kicked-off the event, highlighting the importance of command DEIA initiatives and the impact of productive mentoring relationships to the success of the command.
“The goal of all of these events is to develop a mentoring culture within AFMC that nurtures a deeper working relationship and values of the development of our employees,” said Snodgrass. “Employees [need] to have a place where they can focus on their own development and can be comfortable taking risks and exploring possibilities. The positive effects of mentoring go out through the entire organization, improving job satisfaction and retention.”
The panel was comprised of a mix of civilian leaders from across the enterprise, including Ronald Ratton, AFMC command counsel, who also served as co-host of the event; Keith Tickle, AFMC chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility; Heidi Bullock, AFMC director of Contracting; Tammy Lyons, AFMC Personnel Support Division chief; Eric Faison, director of Staff and Management Operations, Warner-Robins Air Logistics Complex; and Jason Goodman, maintenance flight supervisor, Inspection Section chief 412th Maintenance Squadron.
Each panel member brought diverse perspectives on DEIA and mentoring gained through personal experiences throughout their career. More than 400 attendees watched the live event, which included an open discussion along with an audience question-and-answer session.
The next AFMC mentoring panel is scheduled for Sept. 28 in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. For up-to-date information on mentoring and upcoming events, visit www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.
