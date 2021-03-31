Air Force Personnel Center launches Family Vector website

Exceptional Family Member Program
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas – The Air Force’s Personnel Center launched a new website giving Exceptional Family Member Program families direct access to decision-making information and resources. Airmen, Guardians and their families may now access EFMP information without using a common access card at the Department of the Air Force Family Vector website: https://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil.
Users should log on using Google Chrome.
The star of the DAF Family Vector website is the Provider Trends Tool Dashboard. The dashboard was recently released on the MyVector website but only available to those with a CAC access. Hosting the dashboard on the Family Vector website allows families an opportunity to explore locations and research sites that could best meet their family’s needs.
In addition to the dashboard, families will also find information regarding EFMP-medical, assignments, and family support as well as education, resources, and many other areas of interest.
The site is not fully developed, and new content is added every day.
If you have resources, topics, or information you would like to see added to the website, please provide feedback via email to afpc.dp3x.workflow@us.af.