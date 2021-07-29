Air Force personnel, manpower applications fully migrated to cloud

The migration to the cloud hosting services saves money, replaces outdated hardware, increases information security and reduces system vulnerabilities, preventing data loss to unauthorized entities. Applications such as Air Force Promotions System, Virtual Military Personnel Flight, AFPC Secure, etc., are all now hosted completely on the cloud.

“The cloud provides better security with more flexibility and less redundancy,” said Greg Parsons, Air Force A1 Plans and Integration director. “It provides the ability to modernize servers and the associated software required to operate the infrastructure, faster than the previous data center allowed at a fraction of the cost.”