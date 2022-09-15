Air Force Research Laboratory’s Center for Rapid Innovation realigns

Since its inception in 2006, CRI has operated as a matrixed group with personnel from across AFRL. Several proposals were presented to the AFRL command team in recent months, and Pringle ultimately selected realignment as the best plan for enhancing and streamlining the current model.

“CRI’s attributes align very closely with how SDPE and TCO missions are planned, resourced and executed,” said Chris Ristich, the director of the Integrated Capabilities Directorate. “Under AFRL/RS, CRI will be well poised to continue with the rapid infusion, integration and innovation of science and technology-based solutions. The addition of CRI also brings with it established relationships that all RS mission areas can tap into, new opportunities for employees, fresh mindsets and skillsets and a larger network for transition partners and operational expertise. It’s a win-win for all.”

AFRL established the CRI to streamline the application of new and existing technologies that address dynamic changes in air, space, ground and cyber battlespaces and solve evolving and urgent operational challenges. The unique process employs diverse subject matter expertise and a collaborative government-industry technical and management capability to rapidly develop, test and deploy innovative prototype solutions for dynamic operational environments. The ROBOpilot unmanned air platform, which completed its fourth successful flight test in 2020, is just one example of a technology developed by CRI.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force.

With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.