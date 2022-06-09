Air Force updates its mustache, patch policy

”These changes will allow Airmen additional flexibilities as to how to wear mustaches” said Gwendolyn DeFilippi, acting Deputy Chief of Staff for manpower, personnel and services. “Additionally, allowing Airmen to wear sister-service patches in their current color configuration influences cohesiveness and pride while assigned to joint organizations.”

Mustaches: No portion of the mustache will extend below the lip line of the upper lip. Additionally, the mustache will not go beyond a horizontal line extending across the corners of the mouth and no more than 1/4 inch beyond a vertical line drawn from the corner of the mouth.