Air Force vice chief of staff visits Wright-Patterson

Navy Capt. Richard Folga, department head, Engineering and Technical Services and program manager of the Kraken, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, NAMRU-Dayton, and Gen. David Allvin, Air Force vice chief of staff, stand on a balcony in front of the Disorientation Research Device, also known as the Kraken. U.S. NAVY PHOTO/MEGAN MUDERSBACH

Allvin and his staff traveled by plane from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for this day trip to Wright-Patterson AFB where he was greeted by top base officials: Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr.; AFRL Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle; 88th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Patrick Miller; and 711 HPW Acting Director Darrell Phillipson.

In the morning, USAFSAM leaders briefed Allvin on medical flight screening, aeromedical consultation efforts and the Air Force Operational Support Team Program. The OST program is the only data-driven and outcome-informed embedded medical effort in the Air Force today, and each team consists of musculoskeletal and mental health experts along with a program manager. All medics assigned to an embedded medical mission are brought to USAFSAM for one week to collaborate across specialties and learn skills critical to embedding with Airmen.

He was also shown USAFSAM’s “High Bay,” which includes multiple airplane fuselages that allow aeromedical personnel to train for aeromedical evacuation in as close to “real world scenarios” without taking flight. By perfecting on the ground, trainees are better prepared for their follow-on training in the air.

After transitioning to the Airman Systems Directorate, Allvin, an avid cyclist, showed particular interest in a presentation about the Airman Data Analysis and Performance Tracking System developed in the Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training lab. Presented by Dr. James Christensen and Dr. Adam Strang, ADAPTS ingests and aggregates data from human performance technologies, such as “wearables” like a FitBit or Garmin, and applies custom analytics and algorithms to create real-time visualizations with actionable information.

“Before wearables became the hype, we were in this space quite a bit,” said Dr. Rajesh Naik, chief scientist of the 711 HPW. “We were looking at biomarkers: what are the key attributes? Is it heartrate variability? Is it SpO2 levels? So, we’ve been doing a lot of foundational research going back almost 10 years. And we identified heart rate variability as one of the biomarkers of fatigue or stress that you could use reliably to monitor individuals. And then you have this explosion, due to confluence of AI and microelectronics with biosciences. It’s caused such a huge inflection in the development of wearable devices.”

With the tracking of data by ADAPTS, the STRONG Lab seeks to improve support to optimize Airman performance, reduce workload for servicemen and women and improve decision making for operators, commanders and support, Christensen explained.

Exploring potential additional uses of system

The presentation sparked discussion of potential use of the system to detect COVID symptoms or other illness to encourage quarantine as well as continuously monitor Airmen’s fitness to prevent injury and long-term disability brought on by inadequate training for the mandated annual physical fitness test.

“This is one of the cases where the Airman Systems Directorate and USAFSAM being in the same organization can be really helpful because each looks at a different side of the equation and merge them together for some great synergistic opportunities,” said Stephanie Miller, acting director of the Airman Systems Directorate.

The Airman Systems Directorate partnered with the Defense Health Agency in an ongoing study about routine use of wearables on and off duty, what the potential is for mandatory use, especially in specific Air Force career fields, and the privacy and policy implications. Proof of concept testing as a Program of Record is currently taking place in the Air Force Special Operations Command with rollout to 20,000 to 25,000 users happening soon. The Airman Systems Directorate has already put 9,000 device sets in the hands of all the services, including the Air Force’s Air Education & Training Command and Air Combat Command.

Dr. David Burch, Airman Systems Directorate's Airman Biosciences Division; Lt. Col. Nathan Maertens, Aerospace Physiology Division Chief at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine; Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle; and Dr. Rajesh Naik, 711th Human Performance Wing chief scientist, stand in front of the centrifuge and discuss aerospace physiology partnerships with Gen. David Allvin, Air Force vice chief of staff, during Allvin’s visit April 26. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/RICHARD ELDRIDGE

Researchers in the 711 HPW also test wearables in the centrifuge, which Allvin next observed on the tour. The massive centrifuge device teaches aeromedical students about the effects of gravity forces on human physiology and gives USAF fast-jet aviators the capability to experience up to nine Gs, or nine times the normal force of gravity, in a controlled environment to measure a pilot’s ability to counteract the effects and prevent G-induced loss of consciousness. In addition, Allvin toured 711 HPW’s research altitude chambers.

“We’re able to look at the system as you would a weapons system, to track performance and provide information to keep people in the fight,” said presenter Dr. David Burch of the Airman Systems Directorate.

Allvin’s visit also included a stop at the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton, a neighbor and frequent partner of the 711 HPW. As a result of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure, the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, previously located in Pensacola, Florida, was moved to WPAFB with the intention of developing and forming a center of excellence in aerospace medicine research for the Air Force and the Navy. In 2010, NAMRL and Navy’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory merged and were established as one command, NAMRU-Dayton.

“NAMRU-Dayton is committed to performing operationally relevant and important research to promote the health and readiness of the warfighter, and we can accomplish that best by growing our partnership with the 711th,” said Navy Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora, commanding officer, NAMRU-Dayton.

While presenting NAMRU-Dayton’s facilities, Dr. Richard Arnold, director of NAMRL, discussed collaborative research into unexplained physiological episodes related to altitude, such as the F-22 issues. He discussed NAMRL’s effort in evaluating sensors for monitoring oxygen, CO2, and pressures that can be embedded in a flight mask allowing testing of many commercial-off-the-shelf sensors presented to the Air Force and Navy that failed to function in the challenging cockpit environment.

Dr. Richard Arnold, director, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, NAMRU-Dayton speaks to Gen. David Allvin, Air Force vice chief of staff, April 26. Allvin was briefed on the Navy-Air Force joint capability in aerospace physiology research at WPAFB. They are standing in the NAMRU-Dayton sensors laboratory, one of several laboratories conducting operationally relevant research for warfighter health, safety and performance. U.S. NAVY PHOTO/MEGAN MUDERSBACH

Leadership in NAMRU-Dayton also provided demonstration of its $19 million, 245,000-pound disorientation research device, nicknamed “The Kraken.” The 4,500-horsepower device allows researchers to create realistic simultaneous motion simulations using all six degrees of freedom and up to 3Gs of planetary motion with horizontal travel up to 16 ½ feet.

“The great thing about these devices – the centrifuge, the chambers, the Kraken – is not that they’re great big devices, it’s that they’re research devices. All of them are customizable, and they can do things beyond the limits of what we can conceive we need on the horizon. It’s a researcher’s dream, which brings talent to this ecosphere,” said Phillipson.

Allvin’s tour wrapped with discussion on biotechnology and live, virtual and constructive science & technology efforts at the 711 HPW.

“What the entire enterprise does is it moves things forward. It’s hugely valuable,” Allvin said.