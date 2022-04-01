Airman Leadership School Class 22-C recognized during graduation ceremony at WPAFB

Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Reno, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, gave the keynote speech to Airman Leadership School Class 22-C during its graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Reno served as class mento. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-C
Air Force Materiel Command
Senior Airman Casey Conwell
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Andaiye Broussard-Marion
88th Communications Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joshua Frey
Senior Airman Rose Li (Academic Achievement Award)
Senior Airman Adriel Martinez-Alvarez
Senior Airman Kaitlynn Reese
Senior Airman David Schweinberg (Distinguished Graduate)
Senior Airman Brayden Schweitzer
Jared Smith
88th Force Support Squadron
Philip Donald
Staff Sgt. Ayao Hukporti
88th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Tyler Rich
88th Security Forces Squadron
Jasmine Cortner
Senior Airman Mason Fullerton
Senior Airman Kenneth Mackey (Leadership Award)
Senior Airman Katherine Meyer
88th Dental Squadron
Senior Airman Ranie Siscar
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Senior Airman Lakenya Partridge
Senior Airman Jordan Vanhaerents
Senior Airman Jonathon Wells
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Ashley Freytes-Velez
Senior Airman Micheal Hurtado
Senior Airman Ellen Laverde
88th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Jimmy Nguyen
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Alexis Breining
445th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Dennis Robbins II
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Airman Matthias Downs
Geointelligence Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Peter Altebrando
Senior Airman Jewels Mesa (Distinguished Graduate)
Senior Airman Steven Sacasas
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Spc. 4 Darius Goodwin
Spc. 4 Heather Wilson (John L. Levitow Award)
Signals Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Alec Himschoot
Measurement and Signatures Intelligence Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Esther Huszar (Distinguished Graduate)
Senior Airman Nathan Watkins
