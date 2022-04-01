dayton-daily-news logo
Airman Leadership School Class 22-C recognized during graduation ceremony at WPAFB

Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Reno, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, gives the keynote speech to Airman Leadership School Class 22-C during its graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Reno served as class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
53 minutes ago

Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Reno, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, gave the keynote speech to Airman Leadership School Class 22-C during its graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Reno served as class mento. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-C

Air Force Materiel Command

Senior Airman Casey Conwell

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Andaiye Broussard-Marion

88th Communications Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joshua Frey

Senior Airman Rose Li (Academic Achievement Award)

Senior Airman Adriel Martinez-Alvarez

Senior Airman Kaitlynn Reese

Senior Airman David Schweinberg (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Brayden Schweitzer

Jared Smith

88th Force Support Squadron

Philip Donald

Staff Sgt. Ayao Hukporti

88th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Tyler Rich

88th Security Forces Squadron

Jasmine Cortner

Senior Airman Mason Fullerton

Senior Airman Kenneth Mackey (Leadership Award)

Senior Airman Katherine Meyer

88th Dental Squadron

Senior Airman Ranie Siscar

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Airman Lakenya Partridge

Senior Airman Jordan Vanhaerents

Senior Airman Jonathon Wells

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Ashley Freytes-Velez

Senior Airman Micheal Hurtado

Senior Airman Ellen Laverde

88th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Jimmy Nguyen

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Alexis Breining

445th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Dennis Robbins II

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Matthias Downs

Geointelligence Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Peter Altebrando

Senior Airman Jewels Mesa (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Steven Sacasas

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Spc. 4 Darius Goodwin

Spc. 4 Heather Wilson (John L. Levitow Award)

Signals Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Alec Himschoot

Measurement and Signatures Intelligence Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Esther Huszar (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Nathan Watkins

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, delivers closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-C’s graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, delivers closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-C’s graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, delivers closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-C’s graduation ceremony March 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
