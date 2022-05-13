Airman Leadership School Class 22-D members honored during graduation ceremony

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-D
Air Force Institute of Technology
Senior Airman Justin Buck
Air Force Band of Flight
Senior Airman William Dellinger
Senior Airman Melan Smartt
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Jasmine Aldana
U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center
Senior Airman Kaylee Aprea (Distinguished Graduate)
88th Mission Support Group
Matthew Crooker
88th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Sebastian Boyd
Senior Airman Louis Heineman
Senior Airman Samantha Rastoskey
88th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Ivan Tendenilla
88th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Shannon Buck
Howard Ingalls-Trejo
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Hayley Carizey (Distinguished Graduate)
Senior Airman Ian Hinojosa Guillen
Senior Airman Aydian Rainey
Senior Airman Eriqk Smiley (Leadership Award)
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Senior Airman Michael Brady (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Achievement Award)
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Lisa Coward
88th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Daniel Villalobos Gonzales
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Kristin Betsch
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Austin Crawford
910th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Katherine Veras-Rojas
121st Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Angelina Mendoza
127th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Alexander Bliznik
64th Intelligence Squadron
Senior Airman Ethan Leisure
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Airman Timothy Charleson-Libby
Senior Airman Samuel Earick
Senior Airman Hunter Fowler
Senior Airman Ariel Guzman
Senior Airman Cameron Sansom
Senior Airman Cassie Stracham
Senior Airman Dolton Wood (John L. Levitow Award)
Geointelligence Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Tatyanna Hyman
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Spc. 4 Darina Guhl
Senior Airman Whitney Serra Rivera
