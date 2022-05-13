BreakingNews
Vandalia could see public works employees strike begin Tuesday
Airman Leadership School Class 22-D members honored during graduation ceremony

Airman Leadership School Class 22-D members recite the Airman’s Creed during their graduation ceremony May 5 at the Wright-Patterson Club. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
23 minutes ago
Senior Master Sgt. Chad Goff, 88th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-D during its graduation ceremony May 5 in the Wright-Patterson Club. Goff was class mentor for the 33 active-duty and two civilian Airmen. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-D

Air Force Institute of Technology

Senior Airman Justin Buck

Air Force Band of Flight

Senior Airman William Dellinger

Senior Airman Melan Smartt

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Jasmine Aldana

U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center

Senior Airman Kaylee Aprea (Distinguished Graduate)

88th Mission Support Group

Matthew Crooker

88th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Sebastian Boyd

Senior Airman Louis Heineman

Senior Airman Samantha Rastoskey

88th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Ivan Tendenilla

88th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Shannon Buck

Howard Ingalls-Trejo

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Hayley Carizey (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Ian Hinojosa Guillen

Senior Airman Aydian Rainey

Senior Airman Eriqk Smiley (Leadership Award)

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Airman Michael Brady (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Achievement Award)

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Lisa Coward

88th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Daniel Villalobos Gonzales

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Kristin Betsch

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Austin Crawford

910th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Katherine Veras-Rojas

121st Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Angelina Mendoza

127th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Alexander Bliznik

64th Intelligence Squadron

Senior Airman Ethan Leisure

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Timothy Charleson-Libby

Senior Airman Samuel Earick

Senior Airman Hunter Fowler

Senior Airman Ariel Guzman

Senior Airman Cameron Sansom

Senior Airman Cassie Stracham

Senior Airman Dolton Wood (John L. Levitow Award)

Geointelligence Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Tatyanna Hyman

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Spc. 4 Darina Guhl

Senior Airman Whitney Serra Rivera

Tech Sgt. Jacquelyn Chapin, Air Force Sergeants Association Kittyhawk Chapter 751 vice president, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Dolton Wood during Airman Leadership School graduation May 5 at the Wright-Patterson Club. The Levitow Award, which goes to the top graduate, is the Air Force’s highest honor for enlisted professional military education and presented to the student who demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic achievement. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Audric Bills, 88th Force Support Squadron director, presents Master Sgt. Kelly Graham, Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School commandant, with a plaque during the school’s graduation ceremony May 5 at the Wright-Patterson Club. The graduating class was the last for Graham as she prepares to retire from the Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
