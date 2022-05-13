Airman Leadership School Class 22-D members honored during graduation ceremony

Tech Sgt. Jacquelyn Chapin, Air Force Sergeants Association Kittyhawk Chapter 751 vice president, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Dolton Wood during Airman Leadership School graduation May 5 at the Wright-Patterson Club. The Levitow Award, which goes to the top graduate, is the Air Force’s highest honor for enlisted professional military education and presented to the student who demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic achievement. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ