Airman Leadership School Class 22-F honored during graduation ceremony at Wright-Patterson

Airman Leadership School Class 22-F had it graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Wright-Patt Club at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture.
Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-F
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Dominick Baker (Leadership Award)
Staff Sgt. Donte Barber
Senior Airman Brian Chalk Jr.
Staff Sgt. Emmalee Santo
Senior Airman Jacob Smallwood (Distinguished Graduate)
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Airman Ethan Evans (John L. Levitow Award)
Senior Airman Karlie Fayman
Senior Airman Steven Pennoyer
Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann
88th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Brenden Sharp
Senior Airman Jason Waters
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Shaquel Johnson (Academic Achievement Award)
Senior Airman Jacob Skowronsky
88th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Selinda Arechiga
88th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Klingbeil
Senior Airman Deveyon Riley
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Tommia Miller
88th Inpatient Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Victoria Murphy
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Kyler Nelson
445th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Luis Ramirez-Rosado
127th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Javier Lebron
122nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Angela Selvio
Coast Guard Sector Buffalo
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lucas
88th Civil Engineer Squadron
Domenick Clem
