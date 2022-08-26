BreakingNews
Dogtown building last to be razed before $40M Huber Heights project starts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Airman Leadership School Class 22-F honored during graduation ceremony at Wright-Patterson

Col. Christopher Meeker (left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes (right), 88th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, stand with the honor graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 22-F on Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Col. Christopher Meeker (left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes (right), 88th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, stand with the honor graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 22-F on Aug. 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By Contributed
23 minutes ago

Airman Leadership School Class 22-F had it graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Wright-Patt Club at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture.

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-F

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Dominick Baker (Leadership Award)

Staff Sgt. Donte Barber

Senior Airman Brian Chalk Jr.

Staff Sgt. Emmalee Santo

Senior Airman Jacob Smallwood (Distinguished Graduate)

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Ethan Evans (John L. Levitow Award)

Senior Airman Karlie Fayman

Senior Airman Steven Pennoyer

Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann

88th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Brenden Sharp

Senior Airman Jason Waters

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Shaquel Johnson (Academic Achievement Award)

Senior Airman Jacob Skowronsky

88th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Selinda Arechiga

88th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Klingbeil

Senior Airman Deveyon Riley

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Tommia Miller

88th Inpatient Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Victoria Murphy

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Kyler Nelson

445th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Luis Ramirez-Rosado

127th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Javier Lebron

122nd Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Angela Selvio

Coast Guard Sector Buffalo

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lucas

88th Civil Engineer Squadron

Domenick Clem

Combined ShapeCaption
Senior Airman Shaquel Johnson leads Airman Leadership School Class 22-F into its graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Wright-Patterson Club. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Senior Airman Shaquel Johnson leads Airman Leadership School Class 22-F into its graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Wright-Patterson Club. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Senior Airman Shaquel Johnson leads Airman Leadership School Class 22-F into its graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Wright-Patterson Club. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Tavarus Hune, a senior enlisted leader at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, delivers remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-F’s graduation ceremony Aug. 18. Hune served as class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Tavarus Hune, a senior enlisted leader at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, delivers remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-F’s graduation ceremony Aug. 18. Hune served as class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Tavarus Hune, a senior enlisted leader at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, delivers remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-F’s graduation ceremony Aug. 18. Hune served as class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
August Blue Streak Time Trial on Wright-Patt attracts 175 competitors
2
Air Force Materiel Command commander, leaders get tour of Wright-Patt
3
Wright-Patterson spotlight
4
Commentary: Leaders solve problems, take teams to new heights
5
Right equipment, techniques make for safe bike ride

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top