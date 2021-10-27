Airmen, families reinforce resilience through ‘Unite’

Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, wing command chief, hosted a video on Airmen resiliency in early September as part of the “Let’s Get it Wright” initiative

They discussed the importance of resiliency and how it has been vital for all Airmen to lean on others to help them overcome recent challenges.

“Whatever you are going through and the resilience you have within, that issue is not without pain, struggle or suffering, but we can learn and grow from that,” Miller said. “We reach out to other people so we can have those connections, understand our environment and understand ourselves.”

In the video, Shaffer discusses the importance of moving forward to better oneself and not falling backward into the past. He also quoted Shawn Achor, author of “The Happiness Advantage” and a renowned advocate for positive psychology: “Resilience is not about how you endure but how you recharge.”

Bartosik said Unite specializes not only in group activities, but also making it as easy a process as possible. The program takes away the burden of planning an event and allows groups to show up and have fun, rather than add another task to their work agenda.

She not only believes this program is good for group activity and cohesion, but it also helps with the resiliency of every Airmen involved.

“Resiliency to me means not only being able to overcome obstacles, but the process of working through it as you go,” she said. “While working through those obstacles, you can build relationships and gain skills to help navigate the tougher issues.

Opportunities for social activities throughout WPAFB include:

· Bowling

· Golf

· Woodworking

· Picture framing

· Auto repair

· Amusement park and entertainment tickets from Information, Tickets & Travel

· Trap/skeet shooting

· Archery

· Outdoor Recreation rentals and trips

· Camping

For more information about the Unite program or changes regarding Health Protection Condition Charlie, contact Bartosik at kaley.bartosik.1@us.af.mil or 937-713-2777.

To watch leadership’s “Let’s Get it Wright” discussion of resiliency, visit www.facebook.com/WPAFB/videos/523314075428464/.