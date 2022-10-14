Airmen, Guardians to participate in DAF Food Services Survey

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Airmen, Guardians and civilian employees will soon see notification in their e-mail boxes for the 2022 Food Services Assessment Survey (FSAS), which launched Oct. 11.
Taking care of Airmen, Guardians and families remains one of the Department of the Air Force’s top priorities, and the Air Force Services Center believes providing the best food service possible is an important aspect of that.
“It’s essential to listen to and respond to what our Airmen and Guardians have to say,” said Col. Carolyn Ammons, AFSVC commander. “This survey is vital as we proactively assess the impact of food services across the Department of the Air Force.”
The survey, chartered by DAF senior leaders and conducted by CFI Group, will be the first one conducted since 2018. Survey results will provide a sound basis for prioritization and resource allocation to better meet the needs and expectations of customers.
“The goals of the FSAS are focused expressly on customer satisfaction regarding food service at our installations so we can better understand the preferences and expectations of our Air Force community,” said Col. Thomas Ausherman, AFSVC director of Mission Operations.
The survey, conducted by-invitation only, will be sent to Airmen, Guardians and civilians starting this month and will provide valuable insight in key areas:
* Usage, satisfaction, preferences and desired improvements Airmen and Guardians expect of food service operations at installations
* Customer satisfaction with various criteria such as food freshness, facility appearance and speed of service at a variety of food service operations
* Healthy initiatives such as Food 2.0; Campus Dining System; Go For Green and Air Force Smart Fueling Initiatives will be assessed to ensure the variety of options available fit the needs of customers.
“Customer participation will have a direct impact on the survey results and will ultimately help optimize food service operations at our installations,” said Ausherman.
AFSVC will share results with installation food and beverage managers so they can use them to identify customer preferences and establish priorities for updating food service operations at their locations.
“This survey is an opportunity for our Air Force community to give senior Air and Space Forces leaders an honest view of how our food and beverage operations are operating,” said Ammons. “I encourage everyone who receives an invitation to take the survey. Let your voices be heard as your feedback is paramount in our efforts to provide the best food and beverage service at your installations.”
