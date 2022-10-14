Airmen, Guardians to participate in DAF Food Services Survey

The survey, conducted by-invitation only, will be sent to Airmen, Guardians and civilians starting this month and will provide valuable insight in key areas:

* Usage, satisfaction, preferences and desired improvements Airmen and Guardians expect of food service operations at installations

* Customer satisfaction with various criteria such as food freshness, facility appearance and speed of service at a variety of food service operations

* Healthy initiatives such as Food 2.0; Campus Dining System; Go For Green and Air Force Smart Fueling Initiatives will be assessed to ensure the variety of options available fit the needs of customers.

“Customer participation will have a direct impact on the survey results and will ultimately help optimize food service operations at our installations,” said Ausherman.

AFSVC will share results with installation food and beverage managers so they can use them to identify customer preferences and establish priorities for updating food service operations at their locations.

“This survey is an opportunity for our Air Force community to give senior Air and Space Forces leaders an honest view of how our food and beverage operations are operating,” said Ammons. “I encourage everyone who receives an invitation to take the survey. Let your voices be heard as your feedback is paramount in our efforts to provide the best food and beverage service at your installations.”