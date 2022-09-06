All-new You Made the Grade program rewards students more

· Free drink, any size, at the Express

“The You Made the Grade program encourages military kids to reach their goals in the classroom,” said Wright Patterson BX General Manager Adam Shaw. “We’ve been rewarding young scholars for more than two decades, and we’re excited to offer bigger and better prizes to honor their hard work.”

Additionally, Wright-Patterson students who participate in the You Made the Grade program can enter a worldwide sweepstakes twice a year for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. To enter, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. Drawings are held in December and June.

Wright-Patt Exchange welcomes Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Airmen and families can have their smartphones repaired anywhere on or near the installation with the launch of mobile repair vehicles at Wright-Patterson.

The service, provided by Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, allows any member of the Wright-Patterson community who is authorized to shop with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to book an appointment for repair. An expert will meet them at any location convenient to them to fix their phone – often as soon as the same day.

Eligible mobile repair services include screen repairs and battery replacements for most smartphone models.

“The Exchange is committed to making life more convenient for Airmen and families at Wright Patterson,” said Wright Patterson Services Business Manager Sara Bateman. “Bringing mobile smartphone repairs to the installation strengthens the quality-of-life for members of the Wright-Patterson community.”

Wright-Patterson is one of 30 Army and Air Force installations in the continental United States to receive Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions mobile repair service through an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit https://www.asurion.com/repairs/tech/military/remote-locations.

September sweepstakes features PS5 prize package

Military shoppers who are fans of gaming and saving money are in luck: shoppers who sign up for and use a new MILITARY STAR account through Sept. 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console and game bundle.

“The chance to win a PS5 is the cherry on top of the already great value of the MILITARY STAR card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “MILITARY STAR helps shoppers on a budget save on the things they’re already buying, like food and fuel.”

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

Sweepstakes rules and alternative method of entry can be found at www.MyECP.com/images/promotions/PS5_Sweepstakes_Rules.PDF.

Custom trailer to support Commanders’ Classic

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Exchange is a supporter of Army West Point Sports and Air Force Athletics and will have the custom trailer onsite at the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA.

“The truck wrap features the Commanders’ Classic logo with logos for the Army and Air Force on each side superimposed over stadium seats,” said the Exchange’s Director/CEO Tom Shull, United States Military Academy Class of ‘73. “After the game, the trailer, honoring this great rivalry, will be traveling our Nation’s highways, delivering products from the Exchange’s distribution center in Waco, Texas, to Army PXs and Air Force BXs.”

The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons have faced off on the football field every year since 1971. Fans can purchase tickets at CommandersClassic.com or watch the game on CBS on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Central. Visit the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community for more information.