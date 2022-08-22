Always follow water-safety measures

The Miami Valley area is on pace for a dozen water-rescue calls this year. Unfortunately, many will result in drowning fatalities due to their nature. Often, calls come in too late or even hours after an incident.

“The best approach for reducing the number of fatalities is by increasing the public’s awareness of water-safety measures and preventing incidents from ever occurring,” Arnold added.

With that, they provided some excellent tips for staying safe in the water.

For pools and hot tubs, as well as recreational swim areas:

· Look for a lifeguard or dedicated person to ensure children’s safety.

· If you have a pool, ensure it is gated and locked when not in use.

· Check with your local YMCA or Red Cross for availability of swim lessons. Classes may be free or at reduced rates and can begin for toddlers at age 1. If you do not know how to swim, consider lessons for yourself as well.

· Always remain within arm’s reach and use life vests or flotation devices for children and new swimmers.

For ponds, lakes, rivers and oceans:

· Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life vest.

· Avoid water features such as spillways, dams, fountains and falls.

· Do not go into the water alone or in unfamiliar areas.

· Avoid alcohol and certain medications.

· Avoid natural water sources such as rivers and lakes within one week of a heavy rain due to hidden debris.

· Always avoid gravel pits and unknown water sources with thick algae (blooms) .

Swimming and boating are great summer activities and meant to be enjoyed. Following a few guidelines can prevent tragedy and ensure the worst thing you come home with is a sunburn.