American Sign Museum exhibit opens at Air Force museum

Located in the museum’s Kettering Hall, “A Signmaker’s Journey” features five signs demonstrating the three historically significant eras of illuminated signage – lightbulb, neon and plastics. Woven through the exhibit is the story of Joe Signmaker, a fictional character based on the life of sign painter William H. Hahn.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Exhibits Division Chief Will Haas, this exhibit is a tremendous partnership with another regional museum.