American Water eyes plant renovations at Wright-Patt

American Water will take three water-softening plants offline beginning April 12 and return them to service by Dec. 1, company officials announced.
The plants are being renovated to help improve water quality at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The project is necessary to replace old equipment nearing the end of its life expectancy.
American Water will not be able to maintain the softening process after the plants are removed from service. This won’t affect water quality for consumption, as all other treatment (including disinfection) will continue unimpeded. However, the water hardness does impact laundry, dishwater cleaning and showering.
Service zones for these three facilities include Brick Quarters Housing, Woods Housing and the Kittyhawk Business District. American Water does not anticipate water-service interruptions during the project.
American Water will continue to provide water-softening tips to affected facility managers and residents. For more information, contact Peter Schweizer at 937-904-0099.