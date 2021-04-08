American Water eyes plant renovations at Wright-Patt

The plants are being renovated to help improve water quality at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The project is necessary to replace old equipment nearing the end of its life expectancy.

American Water will not be able to maintain the softening process after the plants are removed from service. This won’t affect water quality for consumption, as all other treatment (including disinfection) will continue unimpeded. However, the water hardness does impact laundry, dishwater cleaning and showering.