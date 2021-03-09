American Water to carry out hydrant flushing on Area A

Testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some slight water discoloration and lower pressure can be expected during the flushing period.

Officials say the inspections and tests are required to determine the proper operation of fire hydrants for firefighting. The annual flushing allows crews to visually inspect and operate hydrants to assess functionality. It’s also necessary to periodically flush out lines to ensure water freshness and remove any sediment.