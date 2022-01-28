Hamburger icon
Annual 88th Air Base Wing award winners unveiled

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
29 minutes ago

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, announced the wing’s 2021 award winners during a virtual ceremony Jan. 21.

Thirteen winners were named from 52 individuals and units representing four groups. The commander praised all for the year’s accomplishments and mission contributions.

“These servant leaders epitomize the best of us and serve as flag bearers for their respective teams,” Miller said. “Congratulations on your recognition. Being selected as a group annual award winner is no small feat.”

The 88th Medical Group did particularly well, with seven of its nominees being named wing winners. Senior Airman Shanika Tophia earned both Airman of the Year and Honor Guard Member of the Year.

The wing winners will go on to compete for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awards.

This year’s 88th Air Base Wing annual award winners are:

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88th Medical Group

NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent, 88 MDG

Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo, 88th Communications Group

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Sean Loveland, 88 MDG

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Elizabeth Andrade, 88 CG

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Joshua Scott, 88 MDG

Category I Civilian of the Year: Christopher Stringfield, 88 MDG

Category II Civilian of the Year: Aaron Whitsel, 88th Civil Engineer Group

Category III Civilian of the Year: Alana Kitchen, Wing Staff Agency, Staff Judge Advocate Office

Team of the Year: COVID-19 Rapid Support and Response Team

Honor Guard Member of the Year: Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88 MDG

Squadron of the Year: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Spouse of the Year: Paige Crawford, Wing Staff Agency, 88th Comptroller Squadron

2021 group award winners and nominees:

Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Aaron Mabberly – 88 CG

Senior Airman Hayley Ritter – 88th Mission Support Group

Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – WSA

Airman 1st Class Chase Teates – 88 CEG

Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88 MDG

NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hollopeter – 88 CEG

Tech. Sgt. Jeremi Welborn – 88 CG

Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent – 88 MDG

Tech. Sgt. Barrett Curlis – 88 MSG

Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh – WSA

Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Nathaniel Saujon – 88 CEG

Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo – 88 CG

Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn – 88 MDG

Senior Master Sgt. Jesus Gonzalez – 88 MSG

Master Sgt. Christin Foley – WSA

First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Andrew Davis – 88 CG

Master Sgt. Sean Loveland – 88 MSG

Master Sgt. Ericlee Albarran – WSA

Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Elizabeth Andrade – 88 CG

Capt. Richard Wells III – 88 MDG

First Lt. Justin O’Brien – 88 MSG

Capt. Samantha Poindexter – WSA

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Hollis Troxel – 88 CG

Lt. Col. Joshua Scott – 88 MDG

Maj. James Davern Jr. – 88 MSG

Maj. Gordon Randall – WSA

Civilian Category I

Christopher Hess – 88 CG

Christopher Stringfield – 88 MDG

Indigo Hanahan – 88 MSG

Kellie Lowe – WSA

Civilian Category II

Aaron Whitsel – 88 CEG

Michael Gunther – 88 CG

Allen Cowley – 88 MDG

Matthew Lewis – 88 MDG

Thomas Pavlick – WSA

Civilian Category III

Noah Fillian – 88 CEG

Julie Sutton – 88 CG

Evelyn Heimer – 88 MDG

Brandon Dixon – 88 MSG

Alana Kitchen – WSA

Team of the Year

COVID-19 Rapid Support and Response Team – 88 CEG, 88 CG, 88 MSG, 88 MDG and WSA (Large Team)

DTS Pharmacy – 88 MDG

Security Forces Investigation Team – 88 MSG

FM Humanitarian Response Team – WSA

Honor Guard Member of the Year

Staff Sgt. Adam Aljabi – 88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Shanika Tophia – 88 MDG

Tech. Sgt. Jordan Standberg – U.S Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Squadron of the Year

88th Communications Squadron – 88 CG

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron – 88 MDG

88th Force Support Squadron – 88 MSG

88th Comptroller Squadron – WSA

Spouse of the Year

Paige Crawford – WSA, 88 CPTS

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
