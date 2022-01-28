Annual 88th Air Base Wing award winners unveiled

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, announced the wing’s 2021 award winners during a virtual ceremony Jan. 21.
Thirteen winners were named from 52 individuals and units representing four groups. The commander praised all for the year’s accomplishments and mission contributions.
“These servant leaders epitomize the best of us and serve as flag bearers for their respective teams,” Miller said. “Congratulations on your recognition. Being selected as a group annual award winner is no small feat.”
The 88th Medical Group did particularly well, with seven of its nominees being named wing winners. Senior Airman Shanika Tophia earned both Airman of the Year and Honor Guard Member of the Year.
The wing winners will go on to compete for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awards.
This year’s 88th Air Base Wing annual award winners are:
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88th Medical Group
NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent, 88 MDG
Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo, 88th Communications Group
First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Sean Loveland, 88 MDG
Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Elizabeth Andrade, 88 CG
Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Joshua Scott, 88 MDG
Category I Civilian of the Year: Christopher Stringfield, 88 MDG
Category II Civilian of the Year: Aaron Whitsel, 88th Civil Engineer Group
Category III Civilian of the Year: Alana Kitchen, Wing Staff Agency, Staff Judge Advocate Office
Team of the Year: COVID-19 Rapid Support and Response Team
Honor Guard Member of the Year: Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88 MDG
Squadron of the Year: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Spouse of the Year: Paige Crawford, Wing Staff Agency, 88th Comptroller Squadron
2021 group award winners and nominees:
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Aaron Mabberly – 88 CG
Senior Airman Hayley Ritter – 88th Mission Support Group
Airman 1st Class Hilda Taleno – WSA
Airman 1st Class Chase Teates – 88 CEG
Senior Airman Shanika Tophia, 88 MDG
NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hollopeter – 88 CEG
Tech. Sgt. Jeremi Welborn – 88 CG
Tech. Sgt. Kiah Kent – 88 MDG
Tech. Sgt. Barrett Curlis – 88 MSG
Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pflugh – WSA
Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Nathaniel Saujon – 88 CEG
Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo – 88 CG
Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn – 88 MDG
Senior Master Sgt. Jesus Gonzalez – 88 MSG
Master Sgt. Christin Foley – WSA
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Andrew Davis – 88 CG
Master Sgt. Sean Loveland – 88 MSG
Master Sgt. Ericlee Albarran – WSA
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Elizabeth Andrade – 88 CG
Capt. Richard Wells III – 88 MDG
First Lt. Justin O’Brien – 88 MSG
Capt. Samantha Poindexter – WSA
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Hollis Troxel – 88 CG
Lt. Col. Joshua Scott – 88 MDG
Maj. James Davern Jr. – 88 MSG
Maj. Gordon Randall – WSA
Civilian Category I
Christopher Hess – 88 CG
Christopher Stringfield – 88 MDG
Indigo Hanahan – 88 MSG
Kellie Lowe – WSA
Civilian Category II
Aaron Whitsel – 88 CEG
Michael Gunther – 88 CG
Allen Cowley – 88 MDG
Matthew Lewis – 88 MDG
Thomas Pavlick – WSA
Civilian Category III
Noah Fillian – 88 CEG
Julie Sutton – 88 CG
Evelyn Heimer – 88 MDG
Brandon Dixon – 88 MSG
Alana Kitchen – WSA
Team of the Year
COVID-19 Rapid Support and Response Team – 88 CEG, 88 CG, 88 MSG, 88 MDG and WSA (Large Team)
DTS Pharmacy – 88 MDG
Security Forces Investigation Team – 88 MSG
FM Humanitarian Response Team – WSA
Honor Guard Member of the Year
Staff Sgt. Adam Aljabi – 88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Shanika Tophia – 88 MDG
Tech. Sgt. Jordan Standberg – U.S Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Squadron of the Year
88th Communications Squadron – 88 CG
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron – 88 MDG
88th Force Support Squadron – 88 MSG
88th Comptroller Squadron – WSA
Spouse of the Year
Paige Crawford – WSA, 88 CPTS
