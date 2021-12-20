Anyone can support troops with Exchange gift cards for the holidays

Career opportunities available at Wright-Patterson BX

The Exchange is where heroes work, and the Wright Patterson Exchange is looking to expand its ranks at most retail and food facilities.

“The BX offers training, competitive pay and great benefits, as well as a rewarding atmosphere,” said Chan. “The Exchange is family serving family, and we are looking forward to growing that family with those who have a passion for serving Airmen and the Wright-Patterson community.”

Benefits for regular full-time and part-time Exchange associates include paid vacation and sick leave. Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during PCSs, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.

The team’s deep passion for serving sets the Exchange apart. Associates share a special bond with service members – 85% have a military connection. They have served in the Armed Forces or are the parent, spouse or extended family member of someone who is wearing or has worn the country’s uniform.

At the Exchange, 45% of the U.S. workforce is made up of Veterans, military spouses or dependents, and the Exchange is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 veterans and military spouses.

Anyone interested in an exciting career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com or contact the Wright-Patterson Exchange Human Resources office at 937-879-1342 to find out more.

Shoppers can donate to Army and Air Force relief funds

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can support the military community by donating to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund this holiday season.

In-store shoppers can donate to AER and AFAF in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or enter in a custom amount at the register. Online donations can be made in $5 increments during checkout at ShopMyExchange.com. Exchange shoppers have donated nearly $4.8 million since the Exchange first partnered with AER and AFAF in 2017.

“Giving positively impacts the readiness of our military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army veteran. “Exchange shoppers have a unique appreciation for the important work AER and AFAF do to support service members and their families.”

Raymond V. Mason, AER director and retired lieutenant general, appreciates the generosity of authorized Exchange shoppers.

“The Exchange is a critical partner in supporting Soldiers in need and their families,” Mason said. “Especially during the pandemic, Exchange shoppers have leaned forward to do their part to support the AER mission and the Army families our team serves.”

In 2020, the Exchange offered shoppers the option to donate at the register or online at ShopMyExchange.com all year long.

“Since implementing year-round giving, Exchange shoppers have consistently supported our fund,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “Contributions during the holiday season are critical to supporting Airmen, Guardians and their families in need.”

To donate online visit publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.