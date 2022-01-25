Applications open for Scholarships for Military Children program

Funding for the program comes from commissary business partners and other contributions to Fisher House Foundation designated specifically for the scholarship programs.

“Fisher House Foundation is grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency providing scholarships to these very deserving military kids,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher. “We are also fortunate to have incredible donors that are committed to helping military families through our scholarship program.”

Selection qualifications are straightforward. Requirements include completing the application; submission of the student’s official transcript indicating a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for high school applicants, or college transcript indicating a cumulative minimum GPA of 2.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for students already enrolled in college; and a 500-word essay.

The subject of the essay is listed at the militaryscholar.org website under “Scholarships for Military Children.”

Eligibility for the program is determined using the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System database. Applicants should ensure that they, as well as their sponsor, are enrolled in the DEERS database and have a current military dependent ID card. The applicant must also be planning to attend or already be attending an accredited college or university, full time, in the fall of 2022 or be enrolled in a program of studies designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

Applicants who are awarded a full scholarship to attend a college or university or receive an appointment to one of the service academies or affiliated preparatory schools are not eligible to receive funds from this program. A full scholarship is usually defined as one that provides for payment of tuition, books, lab fees and other expenses.

All rules and requirements for the Scholarships for Military Children program, as well as links to frequently asked questions are available at militaryscholar.org.

Fisher House Foundation also has a free, custom scholarship search engine tailored to military families called “Scholarships for Service.” It’s available on both mobile devices and desktop computers at militaryscholar.org.