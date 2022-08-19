ARFL Inspire event with TEDx-style talks to be livestreamed

This year’s program, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, features nine employees from across the lab and one special guest speaker, retired Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, a former commander of AFRL and Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL historians Dr. Darren Raspa and Jeff Duford will serve as the hosts, highlighting the importance of learning from the past to ensure future success in innovation.

“We are excited to highlight present-day stories from people across the lab who are making history right now,” Duford said. “Our speakers are part of a continuum that reaches deep into the past and will have ramifications for how we develop technology into the future. We can all solve today’s problems better when we arm ourselves with lessons from the past.”