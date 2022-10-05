Army & Air Force Exchange Service Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest offers many prizes

Airmen will be able to fuel up with better-for-you meals and snacks while staying close to their workplace at the upcoming Wright-Patterson Exchange’s micro markets.

Fully automated and contactless, the self-serve markets will be positioned near Airmen and Department of Defense civilians working unusual hours or in high-traffic or out-of-the-way areas. Wright-Patterson Exchange micro markets will be found at convenient locations, such as the former Express store in the Air Force Institute of Technology, with two other locations to be determined.

Micro market offerings include fresh fruit, salads and other sustenance options that support a BE FIT lifestyle.

“Contactless shopping options are in high demand, and the Exchange is excited to offer more self-service convenience for the Wright-Patterson community,” said Shaw. “Micro markets strengthen the Exchange’s longstanding commitment to ‘go where you go’ to support mission readiness and resiliency.”

Micro markets also offer a more varied product assortment compared with traditional vending machines. With micro markets, items can be displayed similarly to a traditional convenience store, only with a self-checkout system for contactless convenience.

Sweepstakes features $15,000 in electric bike prizes

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers have the chance to win a Wicked Thumb Destroyer 750 Electro Cycle in a sweepstakes sponsored by Jack Daniel’s.

Through Nov. 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win one of five electric bike prizes, each valued at $2,999.

“The Exchange is excited to give away these wicked cool Wicked Thumb e-bikes to five winners in the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Sweepstakes like this are one way the Exchange shows its gratitude to military members and their families for all they do.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.

Red Bull sweepstakes offering $10,000 in shopping sprees

Military shoppers can start the holiday season off right with a chance to win an Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping spree from Red Bull.

From Oct. 1-31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win $10,000 in prizes by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 Exchange gift card, and five first-place winners will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card.

“This opportunity to win an Exchange shopping spree comes just in time for the holidays,” said Osby. “Six deserving members of the military community will get a big boost to their holiday plans.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to enter.

Electronics trade-in program starts Oct. 1

Service members, military families, retirees, veterans, Department of Defense civilians and other members of the military community can turn their old electronics into new savings with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s in-store electronics trade-in program.

Beginning Oct. 1, authorized Exchange shoppers can trade in used phones, laptops, tablets, gaming systems, smartwatches and fitness trackers in stores for instant credit on a purchase or receive an Exchange gift card.

“The Exchange is making it easy for shoppers to turn the electronics they’re no longer using into savings on their next purchase,” said Osby. “It’s an environmentally friendly way to deliver even more value to the military community.”

For in-store trade-ins, shoppers can bring their electronics to an Exchange PowerZone, found in most PXs and BXs. They will receive an instant credit on any purchase or upgrade or receive their credit as a gift card. Online shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com and type “electronics trade-in” in the search bar. They can follow the instructions to receive a free quote and prepaid shipping label. Once their trade-in is received, an e-gift card will be sent their way.