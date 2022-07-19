Ask-Me-Anything sessions set to demystify Spark Tank process

The sessions will provide an opportunity for uniformed and civilian Airmen to learn about the Spark Tank application process, timelines, expectations and more, with the opportunity for attendees to ask questions and receive guidance on the innovation competition.

“The Spark Tank competition is an opportunity for AFMC Airmen to showcase unique solutions that can address difficult Air and Space Force problems,” said Bethany Weiser, AFMC Spark Tank Lead. “These sessions are an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the competition and proposal expectations. Our goal is to provide a supportive environment for all innovators so that we can further develop an ecosystem of disruptive change.”