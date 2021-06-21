‘Aspiring leaders’ graduate from LEADership Wright-Patt program

“Thank you for providing the potential solution of several ‘AFMC We Need’ initiatives,” LWP program manager Sherita Smith said during the ceremony.

Winning team members:

· Senior Master Sgt. Michael Pressler, 445th Maintenance Group

· Kenneth Quatman, GS-13, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

· Tyler Moore, GS-12, AFLCMC

· Curtis Spracklen, GS-12, AFLCMC

· Michael Frick, GS-12, AFLCMC

“This critical-thinking opportunity provides them insights identifying the root cause of a problem and then crafting thoughtful solutions,” Drew said. “This will be an invaluable skill as they continue their leadership journey.”

LEADership Wright-Patt kicked off in February and featured 10 two-day virtual sessions, allowing participants to get training, hear from key base leaders and work with mentors. A total of 23 civilian and military personnel graduated from the program.

For LWP graduate Shauntay Alexander of AFLCMC, interacting with senior leaders across the base was invaluable.

“We get to harvest lessons learned from those who’ve actually been in the trenches with various missions and assignments,” she said. “The access to those leaders alone is invaluable. In addition to the network expansion, your own skill sets will grow exponentially.”

According to the Education and Training Section’s LEADership Wright-Patt program description, participants develop an awareness of WPAFB’s missions, visions, goals, priorities, values and purpose to enable them to become exceptional leaders who serve the base and surrounding community. “I feel more adept with regard to strategic thinking and planning, communicating with senior leaders and rallying a team in challenging environments,” Alexander said. “I highly recommend this program for every potential future leader here at WPAFB.”