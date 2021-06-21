‘Aspiring leaders’ graduate from LEADership Wright-Patt program

In line with 88th Air Base Wing values, recent graduates of the LEADership Wright-Patt program made a personal investment to develop into prospective Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders by completing a five-month course on training, networking and exposure to various base organizations.
Leading up to the June 9 graduation day, the tactical-leadership program participants executed a practical-application capstone through a project tied to ongoing efforts within Air Force Materiel Command.
“The LEADership Wright-Patt program, with its final capstone project, is an exceptional opportunity for our aspiring leaders to think deeply about challenging issues that face many organizations,” said Col. Lyle Drew, AFMC director of staff.
LWP participants presented their problem statements and provided solutions to a senior leader panel, including Drew; Teresa Bickett, Senior Executive Service, deputy director of financial management, Headquarters AFMC; and Darrell Phillipson, 711th Human Performance Wing vice director.
The winning capstone project, as determined by the panel, was on teleworking post-COVID-19. The other three capstones addressed accountability, base communication and supervisory development.
“Thank you for providing the potential solution of several ‘AFMC We Need’ initiatives,” LWP program manager Sherita Smith said during the ceremony.
Winning team members:
· Senior Master Sgt. Michael Pressler, 445th Maintenance Group
· Kenneth Quatman, GS-13, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
· Tyler Moore, GS-12, AFLCMC
· Curtis Spracklen, GS-12, AFLCMC
· Michael Frick, GS-12, AFLCMC
“This critical-thinking opportunity provides them insights identifying the root cause of a problem and then crafting thoughtful solutions,” Drew said. “This will be an invaluable skill as they continue their leadership journey.”
LEADership Wright-Patt kicked off in February and featured 10 two-day virtual sessions, allowing participants to get training, hear from key base leaders and work with mentors. A total of 23 civilian and military personnel graduated from the program.
For LWP graduate Shauntay Alexander of AFLCMC, interacting with senior leaders across the base was invaluable.
“We get to harvest lessons learned from those who’ve actually been in the trenches with various missions and assignments,” she said. “The access to those leaders alone is invaluable. In addition to the network expansion, your own skill sets will grow exponentially.”
According to the Education and Training Section’s LEADership Wright-Patt program description, participants develop an awareness of WPAFB’s missions, visions, goals, priorities, values and purpose to enable them to become exceptional leaders who serve the base and surrounding community. “I feel more adept with regard to strategic thinking and planning, communicating with senior leaders and rallying a team in challenging environments,” Alexander said. “I highly recommend this program for every potential future leader here at WPAFB.”