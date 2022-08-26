August Blue Streak Time Trial on Wright-Patt attracts 175 competitors

Ranging from 15 to 76, bikers of all ages raced against each other Aug. 9 during the Blue Streak Time Trial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The 10-mile path follows Wright-Patt’s flightline.
Coming in first place was 41-year-old Ben Peacock of Worthington, with a time of 20 minutes and 19.8 seconds.
Blue Streak is part of the base’s buildup to the annual Air Force Marathon, but preparing for it is only one reason some people compete.
Retired Col. Dan Semsel has been using the races to prepare himself for triathlons and other high-endurance events, as well as therapy for his knee after surgery.
“I use the Blue Streak as training for Ironman events and triathlons, but right now, it’s recovery for my knee surgery I had back in March,” he said. “I’ve done 103 marathons and ultramarathons. I haven’t missed an Air Force Marathon since I got to Wright-Patt in 2011.”
Biking also helps get people in shape and maintain their health through the years.
“I was looking around for different sports and things that I could participate in that would be considered lifetime sports and something that you can do even when you get into more advanced ages,” said Col. Frank Schreiber, Air Force Materiel Command’s director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. “I want to add to the disciplines that I can do for the rest of my life in order to maintain fitness and health.”
Biking is not only a lifetime sport, but one you can get into at any point and friendly to all ages.
“You’re never too old to improve your fitness,” Semsel said. “You may not be able to run and lift as much as you used to, but you can always go out and take stride. Everything counts when it comes towards improving your health; if you can just get out and move, you can make a difference in your own personal well-being.”
To register for the season’s final two events, go to https://register.bluestreaktt.com. Riders must sign up at least six days prior to the race date.
