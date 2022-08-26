August Blue Streak Time Trial on Wright-Patt attracts 175 competitors

“I use the Blue Streak as training for Ironman events and triathlons, but right now, it’s recovery for my knee surgery I had back in March,” he said. “I’ve done 103 marathons and ultramarathons. I haven’t missed an Air Force Marathon since I got to Wright-Patt in 2011.”

Biking also helps get people in shape and maintain their health through the years.

Combined Shape Caption A biker warms up prior to the monthly Blue Streak Time Trial on Aug. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON Combined Shape Caption A biker warms up prior to the monthly Blue Streak Time Trial on Aug. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

“I was looking around for different sports and things that I could participate in that would be considered lifetime sports and something that you can do even when you get into more advanced ages,” said Col. Frank Schreiber, Air Force Materiel Command’s director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. “I want to add to the disciplines that I can do for the rest of my life in order to maintain fitness and health.”

Biking is not only a lifetime sport, but one you can get into at any point and friendly to all ages.

“You’re never too old to improve your fitness,” Semsel said. “You may not be able to run and lift as much as you used to, but you can always go out and take stride. Everything counts when it comes towards improving your health; if you can just get out and move, you can make a difference in your own personal well-being.”

To register for the season’s final two events, go to https://register.bluestreaktt.com. Riders must sign up at least six days prior to the race date.