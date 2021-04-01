B-2s land at Lajes Field to join mission

Airmen from the 509th BW will conduct a hot-pit refuel of the B-2s and a crew swap with engines running before the aircraft return to the sky to continue the mission. The B-2s will rely on the strategically located Lajes Field to perform mission-essential tasks during several upcoming BTF sorties.

“These missions will add even more depth to this already historic Bomber Task Force iteration,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “B-2s joining the B-1s in theater offers unique opportunities to advance our readiness as we continue to work with and learn from our allies.”