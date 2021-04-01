X

B-2s land at Lajes Field to join mission

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrives at Lajes Field, Portugal, March 16 for a bomber task force mission. Strategic bomber missions are conducted periodically to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to challenges around the world. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TECH SGT. HEATHER SALAZAR
Credit: Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar

By U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs

LAJES FIELD, Portugal – U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrived at Lajes Field in support of upcoming Bomber Task Force missions March 16.

Airmen from the 509th BW will conduct a hot-pit refuel of the B-2s and a crew swap with engines running before the aircraft return to the sky to continue the mission. The B-2s will rely on the strategically located Lajes Field to perform mission-essential tasks during several upcoming BTF sorties.

“These missions will add even more depth to this already historic Bomber Task Force iteration,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “B-2s joining the B-1s in theater offers unique opportunities to advance our readiness as we continue to work with and learn from our allies.”

Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, prepares to depart Lajes Field, Portugal March 16. The aircraft refueled at Lajes Field prior to supporting bomber task force missions in the Arctic region. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TECH SGT. HEATHER SALAZAR
Credit: Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar

