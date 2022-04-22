Base commander inspires future military leaders

During the first part of his visit, Miller was able to have a personal discussion with future Air Force and Space Force military leaders, advising them on what they should expect once they graduate and commission into service. Miller not only provided the cadets with sound advice on their careers, but he also broke down his leadership philosophy, as well as the kind of Airmen and Guardians they should aim to be every day.

“The final assignment for the commissioning seniors was to define and tell me about their leadership philosophy,” said Lt. Col. Emily Kubusek, AFROTC Detachment 645 Operations Flight commander. “It was perfect that Col. Miller came in and explained his leadership philosophy and how it has evolved and come to be. It really inspired the cadets to think about the values they live by and the expectations they have for their Airmen and themselves.”