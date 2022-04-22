Base commander inspires future military leaders

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, visited cadets of ROTC Detachment 645, located at Ohio State University, on April 14.
During the first part of his visit, Miller was able to have a personal discussion with future Air Force and Space Force military leaders, advising them on what they should expect once they graduate and commission into service. Miller not only provided the cadets with sound advice on their careers, but he also broke down his leadership philosophy, as well as the kind of Airmen and Guardians they should aim to be every day.
“The final assignment for the commissioning seniors was to define and tell me about their leadership philosophy,” said Lt. Col. Emily Kubusek, AFROTC Detachment 645 Operations Flight commander. “It was perfect that Col. Miller came in and explained his leadership philosophy and how it has evolved and come to be. It really inspired the cadets to think about the values they live by and the expectations they have for their Airmen and themselves.”
For the second portion of his visit, Miller participated in a joint service parade comprised of Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC cadets and midshipmen. The ceremony was meant to highlight the effort of all three programs for the past year, as well as recognize a few outstanding cadets and midshipmen.
Toward the end of the ceremony, Miller spoke to the cadets, highlighting the choice each person made to serve our country and what is expected of them once commissioned.
“It was awesome having Col. Miller serve as the parade’s reviewing official and key note speaker,” said Capt. Beau Haertling, AFROTC Detachment 645 assistant professor of aerospace studies. “His focus on service and living the Air Force core values versus living up to the core values was powerful and really hit home the legacy that each of these cadets will carry with them through their careers and beyond.”
Once graduated and commissioned, each cadet will work with their own military branches to schedule technical training for the job they go into. After that technical training is completed, they will then be shipped off to their first official duty station.
“We all walked different paths to get here, and that diversity is our greatest strength, that’s the fabric that makes up the tapestry of our United States armed forces,” Miller said to the cadets at the parade. “Be proud of your character, be proud of who you are, be the authentic you and merge all of those skills and tools that you’ve been armed and equipped with throughout your ROTC career to lead.”
