Base commander prioritizes AF Connect app

Shaffer emphasized the importance of open and honest feedback to help improve the app.

“This app is only going to be as good as the input we have,” he said. “We need to know what the app is missing or what people think we should add to it. Getting feedback is important so we can help make it better for them.”

The Air Force Connect app helps build connections among Airmen, leadership and families, the commander added.

“It’s about getting our team to the right information at the right time,” Miller said. “I like the Wright-Patt leadership tab since I send a lot of notes out to the whole wing. This is a way that our Airmen and their families can get information since the app is free and anybody can download it. The families can see information that I am passing out to the 88th Air Base Wing.”

This app also serves as a technical tie-in to the AFMC Connect and “Let’s Get it Wright” initiatives, which are designed to promote communication and bring Airmen and leadership together.

“Belonging” is AFMC’s theme of the month for March.

“We belong to a greater Air Force family,” Miller said. “We belong to Air Force Material Command, to the Wright-Patt team, to the 88 ABW team – and if you want to know more about the entity you belong to or the different things going on across that family, the Air Force Connect app gives you that.”

Air Force Connect is available for free on Android and iOS from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Once the app is downloaded, users can go to the “favorites” tab at the bottom and select their unit from a drop-down menu. Once added, users will be able to access information about their base.

The app allows users to “favorite” multiple bases. This can be helpful for Airmen and personnel visiting other installations.