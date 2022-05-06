Base cultivates food sources, friendship at Arbor Dayevent

Caption Students from the Fairborn High School Environmental Club plant trees during an Arbor Day event on April 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Caption Students from the Fairborn High School Environmental Club plant trees during an Arbor Day event on April 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

“This proclamation is fun for me because I was born in Nebraska, where Arbor Day originated. We appreciate you guys for not just going through school but putting your time and energy into something that’s important,” Barkhurst said. “Thanks for making the space better for us here at the Air Force base.”

Wright-Patterson’s partnership with ODNR foresters at the Wright Brothers Memorial began years ago when urban forester Wendi Van Buren took a lunch break to eat her sandwich in the spot one day and recognized tree potential there. Since then, beech canopy and flowering dogwoods, white flowering trees, Wright Brothers sugar maples, bald cypress trees and native groundcover, and native understory species, pollinator friendly trees and now a food forest have found a home at the location.

“I certainly hope all of you come back here and eat the food that we planted,” Van Buren told the students.

ODNR director and Dayton-native Mary Mertz got her hands muddy with the students as well.

“We have lots of tree plantings, but this is my favorite place,” said Mertz. “This is my heart. Thank you to the base. Thank you for your partnership. What we do is try to make Ohio greener, healthier, better. We want to make it all as beautiful and conservation-oriented as possible, but the most important part is connecting nature with people. And that’s what today’s event is about. So thank you for allowing us to work with you to make these spaces more beautiful and special.”