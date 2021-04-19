Base ‘Defenders’ show face behind beret at community forum

Maj. Julie Roloson, commander of 88 SFS, agrees with that approach.

Tech. Sgt. Stephan Herrington, NCO in charge of resource protection for the 88th Security Forces Squadron, goes fishing with Prairies resident Elijah Frutiger during the “Coffee with a Cop” outreach at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on April 9. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES Credit: Air Force Materiel Command Credit: Air Force Materiel Command

“We don’t want their only encounter with us ever to be if we’re pulling them over for speeding,” she said. “It helps if we establish communication and demystify those scary cops driving around in the beret so that if there’s a concern, we can address it and work together.”

As “Defenders” continue to integrate with the community through neighborhood events, residents have been quicker to call 88 SFS with tips, allowing the unit to address crime proactively.

“We’ve gotten quite a few more tips locally, and it helps us keep an extra eye out and know where to put our patrols and where to look for incidents that might be occurring,” said Staff Sgt. Alyssa Modlin, 88 SFS police services noncommissioned officer in charge.

“Coffee with a Cop” also made community members aware of channels they can consult if crime-related incidents arise in the future.

“It has let the residents know that they do have a couple of different options to reach out if they have a concern,” Roloson said. “For instance, our Crime Stopper line, where they can make an anonymous tip – just getting the message out that this is a tool if someone doesn’t feel comfortable calling us. They can call this tip line.”

But a safer community ultimately starts as simply as removing stigmas through personal interactions between law enforcement and residents, SFS personnel said.

“We’re super thrilled to be out here and support the community,” Roloson said. “We had the opportunity to talk to some folks, enjoy some good hot coffee, and have a good time.”

If you would like to report a crime or tip anonymously to 88 SFS, call 937-257-COPS.