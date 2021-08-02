Base Exchange opens Bunker 27

“We are delighted and proud to have Bunker 27 with us at Wright-Patterson,” said Keola Chan, WPAFB Base Exchange general manager. “We feel that the store embodies the Air Force heritage and fits perfectly at Wright-Patt.”

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, took part in the opening and said he was impressed with the store’s contents.

“I look around and get this great feel of nostalgia,” Miller said. “It is a true honor and privilege to have Bunker 27 here at Wright-Patterson, birthplace of aviation.”

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.