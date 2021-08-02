Base Exchange opens Bunker 27

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has opened its newest store in the Base Exchange.
Base leadership, along with Army & Air Force Exchange Service management, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 15 for Bunker 27.
Bunker 27 is a licensed retailer of finely crafted aviation-themed apparel and accessories. The company’s mission is to honor U.S. service members by providing quality gear that allows military supporters a way to honor the sacrifices made to protect and preserve America’s freedoms.
“Obviously, this is a very exciting moment for everyone involved,” said Darren Moore, founder and owner of Bunker 27. “Getting the opportunity to open here is just awesome, and I look forward to get more opportunities to help serve.”
Bomber and leather flight jackets; World War II aviation-inspired T-shirts, hats and hoodies; and military-style luggage are among items available for purchase at the veteran-owned clothing company.
“We are delighted and proud to have Bunker 27 with us at Wright-Patterson,” said Keola Chan, WPAFB Base Exchange general manager. “We feel that the store embodies the Air Force heritage and fits perfectly at Wright-Patt.”
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, took part in the opening and said he was impressed with the store’s contents.
“I look around and get this great feel of nostalgia,” Miller said. “It is a true honor and privilege to have Bunker 27 here at Wright-Patterson, birthplace of aviation.”
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.