Base personnel can earn benefits through public-transportation program

If you’re concerned about the high cost of gasoline, traffic congestion or air pollution, you may be interested in the Mass Transportation Benefit Program.
MTBP makes it possible for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel to be reimbursed up to $245 a month for utilizing public transportation as a means to travel to and from work.
The program is open to all civilian employees (appropriated and non-appropriated), military members and reservists on active duty. Contractors are not eligible.
The Mass Transportation Benefit Program is limited to vanpools, Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Greene CATS Public Transit riders. Carpools do not meet reimbursement criteria.
Compensation is paid in the form of vouchers and debit cards funded through the Department of Transportation, 88th Force Support Squadron officials said. Personnel normally receive vouchers on a quarterly basis and must sign for them.
Base officials said registration and program participation are simple. An eligible employee or service member adhering to all governing rules and regulations via public transportation submits an application package to Program Manager Shawnetta White of the 88 FSS Civilian Personnel Office, who will forward it to DOT.
To obtain an application or more information, contact her at shawnetta.white@us.af.mil or 937-904-3272.
