Base Theater to offer free return ticket, raffle at show

“Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington. The film is rated PG-13 and is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Moviegoers can contact the Wright-Patterson Reel Time Theater at 937-879-4317 for more information or visit www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide/.

Veterans Day MILITARY STAR Card offers

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR are celebrating Veterans Day with special one-day offers.

On Nov. 11, shoppers can enjoy double rewards points on all MILITARY STAR purchases made everywhere the card is accepted*, including online and in-store at the Exchange and commissaries, earning 4% in rewards instead of the standard 2%. After earning 2,000 rewards points, shoppers automatically receive a $20 reward.

Other MILITARY STAR offers available on Veterans Day include:

· Double the everyday gas savings with 10 cents off per gallon of fuel purchased at Exchange fuel locations;

· 15% off all purchases at participating Exchange restaurants;

· $10 off Exchange mall concession or kiosk purchases of $25 or more with coupon (see main store customer service for the coupon).

“The Exchange is honored to celebrate our veterans,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “These special Veterans Day discounts and offers reward those who serve and have served.”

For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

* Excludes military clothing line of credit.

Exchange to recognize America’s heroes with coins

In honor of Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will be handing out free challenge coins to those who selflessly served the nation.

For the second year in a row, Exchange stores will distribute limited-edition challenge coins to veterans on Nov. 11.

“The Wright-Patterson Exchange is eternally grateful to the brave men and women who raised their right hands and took the oath to their country,” said Chan. “The Exchange is honored to do its part to recognize them on their special day with these unique coins.”

The coins, which feature an eagle on one side and emblems for all six military branches on the other, are available while supplies last. Veterans are encouraged to contact the Wright-Patterson Exchange or visit the store’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WrightPattersonExchange for more information.

Military kids can win year’s hottest toys

Through Nov. 24, authorized shoppers can enter to win:

Licensed electric Bentley ride-on car (five prizes, $289.99 each)

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Family motor home (five prizes – $52.95 each)

Stuffaloons Super Deluxe Maker Kit with Bonus Plush (five prizes – $39.95 each)

PJ Masks 3-in-1 Combiner Jet (five prizes – $34.45 each)

Transformers Cyberverse Roll and Combine figures (five prizes – $26.45 each)

Monopoly Builder board game (five prizes – $26.45 each)

Disney Princess Spin & Switch Belle fashion doll (five prizes – $24.95 each)

Spirograph Animator (five prizes – $24.95 each)

Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven playset (five prizes – $20.95 each)

Hasbro Bulls-Eye Ball game (five prizes – $20.95 each)

Nerf Elite 2.0 blaster (five prizes – $20.95 each)

My Little Pony Movie Sparkling Scenes (five prizes – $15.95 each)

Beyblade Speedstorm dual pack (five prizes – $14.95 each)

“The Exchange is in the holiday spirit, spreading joy to military kids through the fun and excitement of the season’s hottest toys,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “This sweepstakes is one way the Exchange gives back to our nation’s heroes.”

Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter. Honorably discharged veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges can enter too. No purchase is necessary to win. The drawing will take place on or about Dec. 3.

Military shoppers can browse the Toy Book for the season’s hottest toys at military-exclusive prices at ShopMyExchange.com/xkids. Prices are valid through Nov. 24.

Exchange-exclusive brands provide everyday savings

Wright-Patterson shoppers save with tax-free shopping at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores,

and Exchange-exclusive brands offer even greater savings every day on clothing, health and beauty items, household supplies, kitchenware, home décor, snacks and more.

“Exchange-exclusive brands deliver the high-quality shoppers are looking for,” said Chan. “Wright-Patterson families on a budget will find what they need at a price they can afford.”

Ladies’ and men’s Exchange clothing brands such as JW, Passports and PBX Pro start at $7.99 or $9.99. For the kids, military parents can find brands like Gumballs, Buzz Cuts and PonyTails at four price points: $5, $7.50, $10 and $15. The whole family can save up to 65% on apparel by looking for Exchange labels compared to name-brand equivalents.

Other Exchange categories also offer big savings beyond clothing as Wright-Patterson shoppers save 20% to 50% over brand names with additional Exchange-exclusive brands:

· Simply Perfect offers fashionable home décor and kitchenware;

· Powerzone features phone chargers, headphones, HDMI cables and more;

· Exchange Select has military shoppers’ everyday needs covered, from health and beauty items to household goods like paper towels, cleaning supplies and diapers;

· Patriot’s Choice has nuts and snacks for shoppers on the go.

Shoppers can find these value brands at their Wright-Patterson Exchange and at ShopMyExchange.com. Contactless shopping options are available, including delivery, curbside pickup and buy online pickup in store service.

A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support for critical quality-of-life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to these programs worldwide. The Exchange also provides uniforms at cost, school meals for warfighters’ children overseas and support before and after natural disasters.

“It matters where you shop,” Chan said. “Exchange-exclusive brands deliver savings to our shoppers while also giving back to the Wright Patterson community.”