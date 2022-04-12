Base to host public meeting April 27 on compatible-use study

Base leadership and 88th Civil Engineer Group planning experts will be on hand to present an information briefing and answer questions concerning the AICUZ study, which was last completed for WPAFB in 1995.

AICUZ studies are conducted to ensure the base balances the needs of military air and ground operations with community concerns by focusing on the Air Force’s policy of promoting public health, safety and general welfare in areas surrounding installations while seeking development that is compatible with the defense-flying mission.