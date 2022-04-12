Base to host public meeting April 27 on compatible-use study

dayton-daily-news logo
Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
16 minutes ago
Officials look to balance mission, community needs

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials will host a public open house to inform community partners and stakeholders on the 2022 Air Installations Compatible Use Zones Study on April 27 at 6 p.m. in the Jones Room at Twin Base Golf Course.

Base leadership and 88th Civil Engineer Group planning experts will be on hand to present an information briefing and answer questions concerning the AICUZ study, which was last completed for WPAFB in 1995.

AICUZ studies are conducted to ensure the base balances the needs of military air and ground operations with community concerns by focusing on the Air Force’s policy of promoting public health, safety and general welfare in areas surrounding installations while seeking development that is compatible with the defense-flying mission.

There will be information booths with posters and handouts available to further clarify the study.

Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 6 p.m. to sign in and ensure the briefing can start on time.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
