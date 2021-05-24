Base Weather Station crew keeps eyes on the skies

The balance of the mission is resource protection for all of Wright-Patterson AFB in the form of severe weather watches, warnings and advisories, Lane said.

The station’s weather technicians make hourly observations from the flightline side of Bldg. 206 and add the data into forecasts that are released three times a day: 6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“We’re also a part of the snow team and we work with snow control, delay, early release or closure,” Lane added. “We’ve been instrumental in making those calls. And that happens at 4:30 in the morning. We have forecasters on shift around the clock.”

Air Force contractor Zach Grandin, an 88th Operations Support Squadron weather technician, studies forecasting models inside the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base weather station. Grandin captured the team's bowling pin trophy in March for the most consistent, accurate forecasts.

Technology a big factor in forecast accuracy

New technology and data-gathering are driving better forecasting. Most airliners crisscrossing the U.S. send weather data such as temperature, wind and humidity to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Forecast Systems Laboratory, which is used to build forecast models.

“We are almost saturated with data,” Lane said. “If you put all 10 of our weather forecasters in a room together with all the data, you’ll get 10 different solutions from the data. But then, we’ll discuss that amongst each other and come to some type of agreement.

“Ultimately, the forecaster at the desk gets the final word on the forecast. And if he’s right, we’ll pass the bowling pin trophy to him.”

Several consistent days of accurate forecasts in February and March had weather technician Zach Grandin in possession of the trophy for nearly a month.

“With severe-storm sensing, if you get a watch or warning advisory from any official source, and you ignore it, that’s on you.” Lane said. “Because radar technology has come that far. Now, it’s really pinpointing. And snow forecasting is becoming a lot better because of the data gathering.

“It’s challenging to forecast here at Wright-Patt, but it’s fun and ever-changing. Some weeks, it’s easy money, but other weeks it’s as challenging as it can be.”

That may explain a placard sign in the weather station, which reads: “A NON PROPHET ORGANIZATION.”