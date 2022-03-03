Be prepared if a power outage occurs

To prepare your home for a power outage, there are a few important issues to look at. First, make sure you have battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery backup, and perform a test of the batteries monthly. You should also purchase a high-quality surge protector for your computer and other important electrical equipment.

Finally, if your home has an electric garage-door opener, knowing how to open the door manually is a key safety measure.

Also, never use a generator or propane heater inside homes, garages, crawl spaces, sheds or any enclosed areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up and linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

If you feel it’s necessary to install a generator, be sure to consult with and seek expert assistance from a licensed professional.

For more information about power outages, or a thorough list of what you should have in an emergency-preparedness kit, visit the Ohio Department of Public Safety website at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov.