Being an Airman means knowing military customs and courtesies

In short, it all comes down to military customs and courtesies.

First, what are military customs and courtesies? They’re good manners and politeness in dealing with other people. They help maintain discipline and provide a basis for developing good and professional relationships.

The distinction between civilian and military courtesies is that military courtesies were developed from longstanding practices, which became an integral part of serving in uniform. Military customs and courtesies come from both a need for order and established tradition of respect among military personnel.

No one wants to look thoughtless in front of their co-workers, senior leaders or distinguished visitors, yet there are so many social pitfalls while working in a military environment.

To help those who are unfamiliar with the military or may need a refresher, below are some basic customs and courtesies that will help you feel more confident in a military environment.

This abbreviated list is not comprehensive and can be further explained by referring to Air Force Instruction 34-1201.

Basic military customs and courtesies

• Saluting, one the oldest and most revered traditions across all branches of the military. The junior member salutes the senior person first, usually accompanied by a verbal greeting of some kind.

• When walking, riding or sitting with a senior officer, the junior member should take the position to the senior’s left.

• Address military members by their rank and last name. (Tip: If you’re a civilian and don’t know Air Force ranks, take time to learn all 19 of them)

• Senior personnel enter aircraft or automobiles last and leave first

• In vehicles, the seat of honor is backseat/right facing front.

• Military members salute a vehicle if an “eagle or star” plate is displayed in the front. Also, white-topped vehicles indicate it is a senior military, wing, center or MAJCOM commander.

• Promptness is key. Don’t arrive late to meetings, briefings or appointments.

• Emails sent to senior leaders should not use “text speak” such as LOL, JK, BTW, etc. In addition, remove unnecessary action-officer level threads and do not “reply all” if unneeded.

• Use the salutation “VR” (Very Respectfully) for higher grades than yourself.

• When dining, wait for the senior individual to start eating first.

• Hats are referred to as “cover” and never placed on tables.

In addition to these courtesies, I’d like to mention a core set of values imbued in all services.

In my experience, these values bear repeating and are good advice, whether you’re military or civilian:

1) Never offer excuses.

2) Never go over your superiors; use your chain of command.

3) Never turn and walk away to avoid giving a salute.

4) Never wear a superior’s rank by using their name; use your own voice.

5) If you don’t know the answer to a question, you’re never wrong with the response: “I don’t know, Sir or Ma’am, but I’ll find out.”

Military courtesy is not a one-way street. Mutual respect is a vital part of courtesy to all those with whom we work, socialize and interact with.

In the final analysis, military courtesy is the respect shown to each other by members of the same profession, one in which we all serve as Airmen, military and civilians alike.

Ultimately, learning about the Air Force’s customs and courtesies helps you understand the character of our service, and knowing those standards gives you better insight into the mission you serve.