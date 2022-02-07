Hamburger icon
Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week highlights varied services

Lt. Col. Erin Sturgell, commander of the 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Physical Medicine Flight, watches as Airman 1st Class Leah Fitzke, physical medicine technician, demonstrates a balance exercise Jan. 25 at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Physical therapy is part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, which is made up of multiple specialties including the pharmacy, biomedical lab, public health, physical/occupational therapy, optometry, bioenvironmental, clinical social work and nutritional medicine. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
16 minutes ago
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Physical therapy is part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, which is made up of multiple specialties including the pharmacy, biomedical lab, public health, physical/occupational therapy, optometry, bioenvironmental, clinical social work and nutritional medicine. The Wright-Patterson Medical Center recently observed Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week.

Capt. Emily Philips, 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron occupational therapist, demonstrates splinting a hand Jan. 25 on Airman 1st Class Leah Fitzke in Wright-Patterson Medical Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Lt. Col. Michael Tommolino, commander of the 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Optometry Flight, demonstrates the use of a slit lamp biomicroscope Jan. 25 with Gerri Bradley, an optometry technician, in Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Optometry Clinic. Optometrists are part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, whose mission is to “provide full-spectrum allied health support to optimize health and readiness for all we serve.” U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Capt. Joel Henderson, 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, demonstrates a method of manipulating the back Jan. 25 on Kayla Helms, physical therapy student. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Maj. Andrea Taylor, 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, massages student physical therapist Zac Mathien’s shoulder muscle after using a pin to help it relax Jan. 25 in Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Clinic. The Wright-Patt medical center recently observed Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
