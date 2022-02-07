Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week highlights varied services

Lt. Col. Michael Tommolino, commander of the 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Optometry Flight, demonstrates the use of a slit lamp biomicroscope Jan. 25 with Gerri Bradley, an optometry technician, in Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Optometry Clinic. Optometrists are part of the Biomedical Sciences Corps, whose mission is to “provide full-spectrum allied health support to optimize health and readiness for all we serve.” U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ