Block Party Concert at WPAFB features live music, food, fun

Dave Garwood (left) provides lead vocals and bass while David Hurley plays guitar for Velvet Crush during the first Block Party Concert at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Other block parties scheduled by the 88th Force Support Squadron this summer include performances by Stranger, a 1980s cover band, and Parrots of the Caribbean, which is a salute to Jimmy Buffett. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Military News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Dave Garwood provided lead vocals and bass while David Hurley played guitar for Velvet Crush during the first Block Party Concert at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Other block parties scheduled by the 88th Force Support Squadron this summer include performances by Stranger, a 1980s cover band, and Parrots of the Caribbean, which is a salute to Jimmy Buffett. The event featured music, games, food, and sponsor booths and gave the Wright-Patt community an opportunity to get out and socialize.

Maj. Jacob Collie and his wife, Tanya, play cornhole at a block party sponsored by the 88th Force Support Squadron on June 24 at Turtle Pond in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Brick Quarters historic district. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Natalia Jones, 8, dances to the music June 24 during a block party sponsored by the 88th Force Support Squadron in the Brick Quarters historic district at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She is the daughter of Maj. Leamon and Vicentia Jones. The event featured music, games, food, and sponsor booths and gave the Wright-Patt community an opportunity to get out and socialize. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Alexandra Burger, 6, daughter of Col. Paul Burger, dances and chases bubbles June 24 at a block party sponsored by the 88th Force Support Squadron at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Neighborhood kids line up to dance at a block party sponsored by the 88th Force Support Squadron on June 24 at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The party, the first in a series of three through the summer, was free to all Wright-Patt community members. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Partygoers check out Food on the Run, the 88th Force Support Squadron food truck, during the summer’s first Block Party Concert at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
