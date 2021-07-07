Block Party Concert at WPAFB features live music, food, fun

Dave Garwood provided lead vocals and bass while David Hurley played guitar for Velvet Crush during the first Block Party Concert at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Other block parties scheduled by the 88th Force Support Squadron this summer include performances by Stranger, a 1980s cover band, and Parrots of the Caribbean, which is a salute to Jimmy Buffett. The event featured music, games, food, and sponsor booths and gave the Wright-Patt community an opportunity to get out and socialize.