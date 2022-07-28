dayton-daily-news logo
Blue Streak Time Trial heads into homestretch

A rider crosses the finish line during the Blue Streak Time Trial race July 12 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

BIKE RACES
By Airman 1st Class James Johnson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
48 minutes ago
2022 season’s fifth race draws 175 riders

Military and civilian cyclists gathered July 12 to bike along the 10-mile path around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s flightline in the latest Blue Streak Time Trial.

The monthly bike races, sponsored by the Air Force Marathon Office, start on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. The relatively flat course with few turns takes riders past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.

In this latest installment, Johnathan Freter took first place with a time of 19 minutes and 11 seconds, a 31.3 mph pace. Second and third went to Ben Peacock and Michael Greiner with times of 20:12.7 and 20:22.6, respectively.

The last few races have all seen maximum participation with 175 entries.

“Seeing 175 riders register each month is really great,” said Rachael Ferguson, the Air Force Marathon director. “We are very happy that during the summer months, with longer sunlight, we’re able to offer more openings in the Blue Streak Time Trials.”

The 24th Blue Streak campaign continues the second Tuesday each month through September. Upcoming events are set for Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. The season finale will be held Oct. 15, a Saturday.

“Our final race in October will have no limit on the amount of riders, so anyone who wishes to join is able to,” Ferguson said.

Blue Streak is open to all base personnel, the public, and their families. The field features cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

To sign up, go to https://register.bluestreaktt.com. Participants must register at least six days prior to the race and helmets are required for anyone riding a bicycle on base.

A competitor prepares to start the Blue Streak Time Trial race July 12 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The biking event is held every month from April to October and open to all base personnel and family members. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class James Johnson

Airman 1st Class James Johnson
