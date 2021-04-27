Blue Streak Time Trials return to Wright-Patterson

Derek Van Hoose of Team Ohio Velo captured first place, finishing the 10-mile course in 20 minutes and 44 seconds for a 29 mph average pace.

The youngest Blue Streak rider was 7-year-old Etta Hudson of Tipp City, who finished the course in 30 minutes and 3 seconds. Etta was the stoker on a tandem bicycle behind her grandfather, retired Lt. Gen. Jack Hudson.