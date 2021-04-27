Blue Streak Time Trials return to Wright-Patterson

A total of 112 bicyclists circled the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Area A flightline perimeter roads April 13 in the first Blue Streak Time Trial of the 2021 season. Many military and civilian personnel competed.
Derek Van Hoose of Team Ohio Velo captured first place, finishing the 10-mile course in 20 minutes and 44 seconds for a 29 mph average pace.
The youngest Blue Streak rider was 7-year-old Etta Hudson of Tipp City, who finished the course in 30 minutes and 3 seconds. Etta was the stoker on a tandem bicycle behind her grandfather, retired Lt. Gen. Jack Hudson.
“She loves riding the tandem, and I do too,” Hudson said. “It is great for fun and teamwork. We like Blue Streak and were happy with our time.”
The 23rd Blue Streak season continues the second Tuesday each month through October. Upcoming events are slated for May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. Interested riders can sign up at www.bluestreaktt.com. Participants must register at least six days before an event.
Blue Streak races start on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the south end of the large parking lot, which extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range.
On race day, riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. Competitors should arrive early to prepare their bikes and get their numbers. No numbers will be available after 5:45 p.m. Helmets are required.