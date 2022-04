Combined Shape Caption

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, prepares to throw a ball down the lane during the Eagles vs. Chiefs Bowling Challenge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on April 11. The three-game tournament pitted 88 ABW’s colonels against chief master sergeants and senior enlisted leaders. The Chiefs won the final matchup 109-77. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER