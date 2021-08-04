Build campfires the Wright way

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a backyard campfire under the stars. Your firepit can serve up roasted marshmallows, s’mores or scary stories.
One scary fact is that humans are responsible for 87% of all forest fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Whether in your backyard or camping in the wilderness, there are a few tips from Smokey Bear that will help keep you, your family and community fire-safe, including safety information from Ohio EPA Administrative Code 3745-19:
• First, make sure local ordinances do not require a permit for outdoor recreational burns
• Make sure you have a water source such as a garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby
• Do NOT build a campfire in hazardous (dry/windy) conditions
• Take wind, and its direction, into account when choosing the site. Choose a spot that’s protected from gusts.
• Must be fueled with clean seasoned firewood, natural gas or other clean-burning fuel
• A campfire must not be used for waste-disposal purposes
• It cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2-feet high in total area
• Must be minimum of 10 feet away from combustibles
• Choose an open, level location 15 feet away from heavy fuels such as logs, brush or decaying leaves
• Ensure there is nothing above the fire such as branches or electrical wires
Whether it’s a requirement in your area or not, always stay with the fire until it is completely out. Drown the fire with water, turn over the ashes with a shovel and drown it again. Repeat several times.
If you have any questions regarding fire safety or maintaining your firepit, contact the Fire Prevention Section of Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Emergency Services at 937-257-4075.