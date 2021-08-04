Build campfires the Wright way

• Do NOT build a campfire in hazardous (dry/windy) conditions

• Take wind, and its direction, into account when choosing the site. Choose a spot that’s protected from gusts.

• Must be fueled with clean seasoned firewood, natural gas or other clean-burning fuel

• A campfire must not be used for waste-disposal purposes

• It cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2-feet high in total area

• Must be minimum of 10 feet away from combustibles

• Choose an open, level location 15 feet away from heavy fuels such as logs, brush or decaying leaves

• Ensure there is nothing above the fire such as branches or electrical wires

Whether it’s a requirement in your area or not, always stay with the fire until it is completely out. Drown the fire with water, turn over the ashes with a shovel and drown it again. Repeat several times.

If you have any questions regarding fire safety or maintaining your firepit, contact the Fire Prevention Section of Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Emergency Services at 937-257-4075.