Campaign at Wright-Patterson urges everyone to “See Yourself in Cyber!”

This October will focus on the “people” part of cybersecurity. We will provide information and resources to help educate all the people: military, civilians, contractors, families and the public about cybersecurity.

The goal is to ensure all individuals make intelligent, informed cyber decisions whether on the job, at home or at school – now and in the future. The theme “See Yourself in Cyber” means that you should see yourself in cyber no matter what role you play. As an individual, Airman, contractor, civilian, mother, doctor, student, consumer, take the basic steps to protect your online information and privacy.