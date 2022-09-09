Campaign at Wright-Patterson urges everyone to “See Yourself in Cyber!”

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people.
This October will focus on the “people” part of cybersecurity. We will provide information and resources to help educate all the people: military, civilians, contractors, families and the public about cybersecurity.
The goal is to ensure all individuals make intelligent, informed cyber decisions whether on the job, at home or at school – now and in the future. The theme “See Yourself in Cyber” means that you should see yourself in cyber no matter what role you play. As an individual, Airman, contractor, civilian, mother, doctor, student, consumer, take the basic steps to protect your online information and privacy.
We encourage each of you to engage in this year’s CSAM efforts by sharing this messaging with your peers, registering for as many classes as you can, even instructing a class for others to pass on the cyber knowledge/experience you have gained.
A sneak peek at the confirmed speakers so far: Ohio Department of Homeland Security, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, National Cybersecurity Alliance, Air Force Institute of Technology and 88th CS.
Topics include: Know Your Cyber Rights; Cyber Attitudes and Behaviors; Cyber Threat Intelligence, the Dark Web, and What Can Happen with An Individual’s Data If They Are Compromised; Multi Factor Authentication and Behavior Tips; and more.
For Information on CSAM (and registration once the instructors, topics and schedule are set) see the 2022 CSAM SharePoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22629/compusec/CSAM.
