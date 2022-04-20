Career Intermission Program application window open

The first CY22 Career Intermission Program application window opened April 1 for eligible Airmen and Guardians interested in a 1- to 3-year temporary break from active duty to meet personal or professional needs outside the service.
The time commitment members must serve upon return to active duty is now a “one-month-for-one-month” ratio instead of the previously required “two months for every one month” of program participation due to a recent change via the FY22 NDAA.
CIP was established in 2014 to allow members to temporarily transfer to the Individual Ready Reserve and then make a seamless transition back to active-duty status. The program allows participants to retain full medical and dental benefits for themselves and eligible dependents, as well as exchange and commissary benefits. Participants also receive a monthly stipend of one-fifteenth their basic pay.
Additionally, members are authorized travel and transportation allowances to one home of selection within the United States and from their home of selection to their follow-on assignment upon return to active duty.
“This is another example of how our department is working to retain talented individuals,” said John A. Fedrigo, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “We’ve found that these individuals return to active duty with enhanced experience, relevant education, and a renewed purpose to serve.”
CIP is open to regular Air Force, “career status” active Guard/Reserve Airmen, and Space Force Guardians during application windows. Additionally, dual military Airmen or Guardians who receive unsupported join spouse assignments, as well as Airmen or Guardians with humanitarian circumstances, can apply for out-of-cycle CIP consideration.
The 1:1 payback change is applicable to those Airmen or Guardians who entered into the CIP program on or after Dec. 27, 2021.
Of note, there may be specific situations in which a 1-year participation in CIP will still require a 2-year commitment upon a member’s return (e.g., PCS-based ADSC, ADSCs totaling less than 12 months, etc.).
For case-specific questions on how this change applies to them, interested members should discuss with their leadership and career field teams. For more information on specific eligibility, contact the AFPC Career Intermission Program office by emailing AFPC.DP2LT.CareerIntermission@us.af.mil.
Applications for the first application window in CY22 will be accepted from April 1 to May 13, 2022. Eligibility criteria, application cycles, and application procedures information may be found via myPers: https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/27945/kw/CIP/p/9
