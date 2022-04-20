Career Intermission Program application window open

CIP is open to regular Air Force, “career status” active Guard/Reserve Airmen, and Space Force Guardians during application windows. Additionally, dual military Airmen or Guardians who receive unsupported join spouse assignments, as well as Airmen or Guardians with humanitarian circumstances, can apply for out-of-cycle CIP consideration.

The 1:1 payback change is applicable to those Airmen or Guardians who entered into the CIP program on or after Dec. 27, 2021.

Of note, there may be specific situations in which a 1-year participation in CIP will still require a 2-year commitment upon a member’s return (e.g., PCS-based ADSC, ADSCs totaling less than 12 months, etc.).

For case-specific questions on how this change applies to them, interested members should discuss with their leadership and career field teams. For more information on specific eligibility, contact the AFPC Career Intermission Program office by emailing AFPC.DP2LT.CareerIntermission@us.af.mil.

Applications for the first application window in CY22 will be accepted from April 1 to May 13, 2022. Eligibility criteria, application cycles, and application procedures information may be found via myPers: https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/27945/kw/CIP/p/9